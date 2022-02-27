QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
-48.13
43111.87
-0.11%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

Tilray Stock Forecast 2025: Where Are Shares Of The Cannabis Co. Headed?

byAaron Bry
February 27, 2022 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tilray Stock Forecast 2025: Where Are Shares Of The Cannabis Co. Headed?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), a Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company, is one of the most popular cannabis stocks out there. Back in 2018, the stock ran all the way to $148 before coming back down to the single digits.
So where will this volatile stock be in 2025? We asked ZingerNation and here were the numbers. 

44.1% of respondents said the stock would be $0-$5. 

14.3% of respondents said the stock would be $5-$10. 

13.6% of respondents said the stock would be $10-$20. 

And 28% of the respondents said the stock would be worth more than $20. 

It’s interesting to see that the two most popular answers were $0-$5 and above $20. This shows that investors either expect the stock to take off or not perform at all. 

Tilray recently made headlines with its SweetWater brand beers

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Weed'n Whiskey: Why Tilray Thinks There Is Gold In Cannabis-Infused Whiskey

Weed'n Whiskey: Why Tilray Thinks There Is Gold In Cannabis-Infused Whiskey

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. read more
Tilray And Budweiser Maker AB InBev Call Off Cannabis Beverage Partnership

Tilray And Budweiser Maker AB InBev Call Off Cannabis Beverage Partnership

The world’s leading brewer, AB InBev (NYSE: BUD), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) have ended their partnership, reported MJBizDaily. read more
Tilray's Growth In Export Business 'Positively' Impresses Analyst, Maintains Overweight

Tilray's Growth In Export Business 'Positively' Impresses Analyst, Maintains Overweight

In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald offered an updated investment model for Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) in which he maintained an Overweight but lowered the price target for the stock to $6.90 from $7.40 on reduced estimates.</ read more