Tilray's SweetWater To Bring West-Coast-Style Brews To Washington & Oregon Via Deal With Columbia Distributing

SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY), has announced its continued westward expansion into both Washington and Oregon, with distribution partner Columbia Distributing, keeping up the momentum after the announcement of its launch into California earlier this month.

Why It Matters?

With this multi-state expansion, SweetWater continues to hit major milestones as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, with the opening of SweetWater Colorado Brewing Company, LLC, it’s new brewery and taproom location in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the recent acquisition of classic craft beer brands Alpine Beer Company and Green Flash Brewing Co.

The expansion into Washington and Oregon marks the 39th and 40th states respectively, where SweetWater products will now be available for purchase.

SweetWater Brewing in partnership with Columbia Distributing will bring its core line of quality craft brews throughout both states, including its flagship SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, and 420 Imperial IPA, in addition to its rotating variety packs featuring a variety of other heady brews, into local restaurants and bars, grocery chains, liquor stores and other retail establishments.

“There’s no better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than to raise some pints of 420 with our new friends on the other side of the country,” Freddy Bensch, co-founder and CEO of SweetWater, said. “West-coast styles brews are what inspired the creation of SweetWater 25 years ago, and we’re excited to bring our beers and culture into these great craft beer states with more to come.”

“After months of planning, we’re thrilled to finally be launching SweetWater and its brands across our distribution footprint,” said Columbia Distributing’s CEO, Chris Steffanci. “As they continue to expand and grow within these new markets, we are pleased to be a partner alongside them as together we bring SweetWater brews to a wide-range of consumers across the Pacific Northwest.”

Photo: Courtesy of SweetWater Brewing Company