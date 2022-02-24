QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-504.55
38612.17
-1.29%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Says Legal Weed Sales Could Start Within Weeks

byMaureen Meehan
February 24, 2022 5:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Says Legal Weed Sales Could Start Within Weeks

After missing a self-imposed deadline to open the state for legal marijuana sales, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) said the state is “within weeks” of having existing medical weed dispensaries sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older.

“If I had to predict, we are within weeks — I would hope in March — you would see implicit movement on the medical dispensaries, some of them being able to sell recreational,” Murphy said during his radio show on WBGO in Newark. “They’ve got to prove they’ve got the supply for their medical customers. I hope shortly thereafter, the standalone recreational marijuana operators.”

New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana in November 2020, but sales have not started after more than a year.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC), which is in charge of regulating the new industry, is still reviewing applications for licenses. The panel missed a self-imposed Feb. 22 deadline to open the state for adult-use cannabis.

So far, New Jersey has 23 medical cannabis dispensaries selling to the more than 120,000 registered patients in the state.

“One of the biggest deficiencies we’re seeing is a lack of municipal approval,” said Jeff Brown, head of the CRC at a meeting in January. “That’s an issue, and supply continues to be an issue. It’s the priority of the CRC to get recreational sales started as soon as we can, but we have to do it in a way that’s compliant with the law. We need the industry to get there.”

Meanwhile, several medical marijuana providers have openly complained the state is taking too long to approve their requests to serve the legal market. Some have even threatened to lay off workers and destroy cannabis product if the adult market doesn’t open soon.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Retail Sales Markets General

Related Articles

Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. read more
Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

The NBA All-Star Game this past Sunday showcased fan favorites and the best-of-the-best playing, as well as featuring some very well-paid men who know how to dribble a ball and shoot it through a net a whole lot better than most of us — and who know how to make savvy business decisions. read more
Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

The Analyst Pablo Zuanic, from Cantor Fitzgerald, kept Curaleaf among the firm’s top picks in the MSO group, with an Overweight rating and a price target at US$16.50. The Thesis read more
New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn

New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn

New York Assembly leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who recently announced an EquityPAC to place a strong focus on electing candidates that support cannabis reform, will attend the Business of Cannabis Summit, sponsored by Women Grow and Emmanuel Baptist Church's read more