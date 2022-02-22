QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-19.18
39199.99
-0.05%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Is Hempcrete The New Green Construction Material? It Could Soon Be Approved As Just That

byMaureen Meehan
February 22, 2022 2:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Hempcrete The New Green Construction Material? It Could Soon Be Approved As Just That

Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP), a global leader on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry, is reporting that hempcrete was submitted as an appendix in the International Residential Codes (IRC) last month by the US Hemp Building Foundation and that experts with the International Code Council are set to evaluate the paperwork, to be submitted in March 2022 and again in September 2022. Once accepted, hempcrete will be an approved natural building material in the United States.

Once hempcrete is approved or certified as a national building material, according to the press release, the material could be accessible for construction, which would allow builders to use it without needing an “alternative material variance."  

Certification of hempcrete will ultimately help builders and construction companies gain more familiarity with the material, which is new to many since hemp was legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Barriers to hemp have not only been that many professionals are not familiar with it, some have mistakenly viewed it as a substitute for concrete or that it had psychoactive properties, which it does not.

Since there are no national guidelines, test methods or specifications for hempcrete and building codes differ across the board, therefore its approval "depends on whether local officials embrace innovation."

The US Hemp Building Association has been trying to establish "best practices and rules for acceptance" by the IRC and many are optimistic that new hempcrete codes will spark a "groundswell of interest."  This shouldn't be too hard with all the benefits hempcrete offers. 

Hempcrete Benefits

The insulation material "resists mold, fire and pests" and practically lasts forever. Not to mention, it absorbs carbon. 

One source noted that "hempcrete, the non-structural insulation made of hemp hurd (shiv) and lime binder, provides a superior insulation product when installed up to 1 foot thick in wall assemblies. The material is vapor-permeable, thermally regulating, fire-resistant and repels mold and pests. Hempcrete insulation is carbon negative due to the large amounts of carbon sequestered by the hemp plant via photosynthesis while growing."

Hempcrete is not only sustainable and green, it makes ecological and financial sense. Proponents say it is favorable in many ways that when the IRC enshrines hempcrete as a certified natural building material later this year, the potential for the building industry could be huge.

Photo created by JRod of Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Penny Stocks Regulations Politics Success Stories Startups Small Business Markets General

Related Articles

50th State Crosses The Line: Last But Not Least, Idaho Legalizes Hemp

50th State Crosses The Line: Last But Not Least, Idaho Legalizes Hemp

Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP), a global industrial hemp industry leader, praised Idaho on becoming the 50th state to legalize hemp.  read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: TILT, Trulieve, Hemp Inc, Cresco Labs

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: TILT, Trulieve, Hemp Inc, Cresco Labs

TILT Kicks Of Sales At Its Commonwealth Alternative Care Brockton, MA Location Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF) announced that its Commonwealth Alternative Care Brockton, Massachusetts location has kicked of cannabis sales. read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 10, 2021

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 10, 2021

GAINERS: Invictus MD Strategies Corp Class A (OTC: IVITF) shares closed up 110.67% at $0.08 Harvest One Cannabis Inc (OTCQB: HRVOF) shares closed up 105.11% at $0.39 read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 8, 2021

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 8, 2021

GAINERS: Hemp Inc (OTC: HEMP) shares closed up 73.98% at $0.02 read more