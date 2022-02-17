Alabama Marijuana Decriminalization And Expungement Bill Advances To Senate Floor

A bill to decriminalize marijuana possession and provide expungements for people with prior convictions in Alabama is heading for the full Senate for consideration after the Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation on Wednesday in a 5-4 vote.

The same panel passed an identical version of the proposal last year. However, it stalled in the full chamber, Marijuana Moment writes.

Under the bill, sponsored by Sen. Bobby Singleton (D), possession of two or more ounces of cannabis would be a class C misdemeanor that would carry a fine of $250 for the first offense and $500 for a second offense.

A third-time conviction – classified as a class D felony –would be punishable by a $750 fine without the threat of jail time.

The proposal also allows a person convicted of possession to petition the courts to have their records expunged if they don't have any other violations, misdemeanors or felonies in the preceding five years.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed off on the state's medical cannabis bill In May 2021, making it the 36th state to legalize medical cannabis.

Under that bill, patients can qualify through several approved conditions, including but not limited to Tourette's syndrome, Parkinson's disease, cancer, Crohn's disease, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy.

