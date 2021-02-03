fbpx
Alabama Senate Committee Passes Medical Cannabis Legalization Bill

byNina Zdinjak
February 3, 2021 1:41 pm
Alabama looks to join the growing list of states legalizing medical marijuana.

The Yellowhammer State’s Senate committee on Wednesday said yes to a medical marijuana legalization bill, moving it to the full floor for review, reports Marijuana Moment.

The bill, presented last week by Senator Tim Melson, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee 8-3 after a short debate. It proposes for around 20 ailments to be treated with medical cannabis, including sleep disorders, PTSD, anxiety, cancer-related cachexia, Crohn's disease and Tourette's syndrome.

Lawmakers may add ailments to the list.

The legislation would also set up an Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission with 11 members, which will manage licensing and regulations.

Patients would be restricted to purchasing up to “70 daily dosages of medical cannabis,” and only doctors who have completed a specific course and passed the exam could recommend cannabis.

The legislation also suggests a 9% gross proceeds tax on medical cannabis sales.

The legislation bans smoking, vaping, raw cannabis, candy, or baked good products, allowing only oils, topical patches, capsules, lozenges and suppositories.

