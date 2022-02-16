NY Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes & Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Launch Equity Focused PAC

On Saturday, February 19, New York's state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes will officially launch EquityPAC, a new political action committee to support legislation and progressive candidates committed to fostering equity around three key pillars: cannabis, education and environmental resiliency.

Peoples-Stokes will be joined by US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Assemblymembers Eddie Gibbs and Charles Fall, as well as a host of advocates, prospective cannabis entrepreneurs and other community stakeholders to advocate for equitable cannabis regulations in New York State.

The PAC will support legislation and candidates pledging to help repair the social and economic harms of cannabis prohibition and build generational wealth for those most impacted by prohibition through the newly formed EquityPAC.

Where?

The gathering will be held at the historic Harlem Repertory Theatre, located at 240 E 123rd St, Fl 2, New York, NY and will feature respected leaders and advocates voicing support for EquityPAC, according to a press announcement. The event begins at 12 noon.

Other topics to be addressed include a push for equal access to education, a clean and healthy environment, and pathways to the generational wealth being amassed in the growing cannabis industry.

"New York communities most impacted by the nation’s inequities and resulting stark consequences in education, the environment, and mass incarceration need candidates fighting for them," stated the PAC's press announcement.

Photo by Tom Dillon on Unsplash

