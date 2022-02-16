ScottsMiracle-Gro's Subsidiary & The MLB Launch Baseball Field Refurbishment Grant Program

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and Major League Baseball are accepting submissions for the 2022 Scotts Field Refurbishment Grant Program.

The program is part of Scotts' larger GroMoreGood initiative to improve children’s health and well-being through increased connection to greenspaces.

The program is awarding youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to four needy communities across the country.

Applications for this year’s program can be submitted up until March 13 at MLB.com/ScottsField.

Applying organizations need to provide programming that demonstrates an ability to enhance the lives of underserved children.

From the submissions, four organizations will be selected by a blue-ribbon panel, which will include leadership from Scotts, the MLB and former major league players.

Winners will be announced in early spring and repairs and upgrades, totaling $200,000 for four baseball fields, will be made during the summer.

“We've always had a passion for baseball and softball, and believe that involvement in youth sports is key to getting kids outside and active,” said Ashley Bachmann, vice president of marketing for Scotts. “Providing more access for kids, specifically those in underserved areas, to safe play spaces is a key pillar of our GroMoreGood initiative.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Cannabis Initiative

Recently Scotts has shown support for cannabis-oriented initiatives such as the Hawthorne Social Justice Fund, in which the company provided four fellows with a grant award ($600 000) to support their research on cannabis policy and social justice reforms through the John R. Lewis Social Justice Fellows program.

