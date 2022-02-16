QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1638.55
38440.62
-4.09%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

ScottsMiracle-Gro's Subsidiary & The MLB Launch Baseball Field Refurbishment Grant Program

byJelena Martinovic
February 16, 2022 10:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
ScottsMiracle-Gro's Subsidiary & The MLB Launch Baseball Field Refurbishment Grant Program

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and Major League Baseball are accepting submissions for the 2022 Scotts Field Refurbishment Grant Program.

The program is part of Scotts' larger GroMoreGood initiative to improve children’s health and well-being through increased connection to greenspaces.

The program is awarding youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to four needy communities across the country.

Applications for this year’s program can be submitted up until March 13 at MLB.com/ScottsField.

Applying organizations need to provide programming that demonstrates an ability to enhance the lives of underserved children.

From the submissions, four organizations will be selected by a blue-ribbon panel, which will include leadership from Scotts, the MLB and former major league players.

Winners will be announced in early spring and repairs and upgrades, totaling $200,000 for four baseball fields, will be made during the summer.

“We've always had a passion for baseball and softball, and believe that involvement in youth sports is key to getting kids outside and active,” said Ashley Bachmann, vice president of marketing for Scotts. “Providing more access for kids, specifically those in underserved areas, to safe play spaces is a key pillar of our GroMoreGood initiative.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Cannabis Initiative

Recently Scotts has shown support for cannabis-oriented initiatives such as the Hawthorne Social Justice Fund, in which the company provided four fellows with a grant award ($600 000) to support their research on cannabis policy and social justice reforms through the John R. Lewis Social Justice Fellows program.

Photo: Courtesy of Magnet.me on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis ESG News Financing Sports Markets General

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: House Approves Banking Bill, Stocks Surge, Mississippi Legalizes Medical, M&A, Hexo's Troubles And More

The Week In Cannabis: House Approves Banking Bill, Stocks Surge, Mississippi Legalizes Medical, M&A, Hexo's Troubles And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 31st, 2022. Contents read more
Cannabis Advocacy: SMG's Hawthorne Social Justice Fund & Congressional Black Caucus's John R. Lewis Social Justice Fellowship

Cannabis Advocacy: SMG's Hawthorne Social Justice Fund & Congressional Black Caucus's John R. Lewis Social Justice Fellowship

The largest grant award to date from The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) Foundation’s Hawthorne Social Justice Fund will support four fellows focusing their research on cannabis policy and social justice reforms through  the John R. Lewis Social Justice Fellows program. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 17, 2022. Contents read more
14 Founder-Friendly Investment Firms Pioneering The Cannabis Space

14 Founder-Friendly Investment Firms Pioneering The Cannabis Space

Cannabis has gone mainstream and is here to stay. Out of the 50 states, 35 have legalized marijuana at some level.  read more