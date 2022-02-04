JARS Cannabis Expands In Arizona With New Store In Payson

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

JARS Cannabis has opened a new dispensary in Payson, Arizona.

The store is in the former Untamed Herbs dispensary – a popular local landmark that served the region's cannabis customers for several years, the company said Friday.

The location will also be the main home for the Uncle Herb's and Desert Azee brands, which will continue to manufacture in a facility adjacent to the dispensary.

The Payson location is a partnership between a local group that includes Andrew Provencio, founder and owner of Uncle Herbs, Pam Donner, COO of Uncle Herbs, and Ronnie Kassab, president of JARS Arizona.

"We put a tremendous amount of time, resources, and effort into creating a wonderful environment for people to browse, shop, and obtain their cannabinoid products," Kassab said. "I know the community was anxious to see the store open, but we didn't want to rush the build-out or cut any corners," he added.

Located just off highway 260 at 200 N. Tonto Street in Payson, the new store will offer a wide range of cannabis products, featuring brands that include Mohave Cannabis, Abundant Organics, Select, MUV, Gron, Stiiizy, Uncle Herbs, Wana, Aeriz, The Pharm, and many more.

JARS currently operates throughout Arizona and Michigan.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Mossholder on Unsplash