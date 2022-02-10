South Carolina Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Bill After Seven-Year State House Debate

Late Wednesday, South Carolina senators approved the use of medical marijuana in 28-15 vote, realizing Republican Senator Tom Davis's seven-year quest to pass the proposal, though the legislation still has some hurdles to jump before becoming law.

If the legislation clears a third reading vote for final passage, which is expected Thursday, it will proceed to the House of Representatives.

The proposal had both bipartisan support and opposition in the state's Republican-dominated Senate. Seventeen Republicans voted for the bill and 10 opposed it. It faces one more routine vote before going to the state House where it has never been taken up.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said his position on medical marijuana is evolving, but he refused to say what he might do if the bill reaches his desk, reported a local ABC News outlet.

"Premature to say," the governor told reporters. "I'd have to see what is in the bill."

The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism.

Davis has said on many occasions that his proposal would be one of the most conservative among the 37 states that have approved medical marijuana, including Mississippi, which signed a bill into law last week.

Smoking cannabis will remain illegal in South Carolina. Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers. Doctors will closely monitor patients who will only get a two-week supply at a time.

Amendments that passed included giving preference to South Carolina farmers to grow the cannabis for the program, charging a 6% sales tax and allowing cities or counties to prohibit legal medical marijuana in their jurisdiction.

The bill is set to move next to the House, which must approve it before the General Assembly session ends in May, or it will die.