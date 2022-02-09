New HBCU 'College To Career' Initiative Seeks To Help Black Grads Enter Cannabis Industry

A series of on-campus events will bring entrepreneurs, state officials and thought leaders to brainstorm on how grads from HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) can enter the emerging cannabis industry.

Beginning at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Green Enterprise College to Career Initiative will feature a combination of conversations and lectures on an array of topics, including entrepreneurship, cannabis marketing, and building an inclusive industry, to name a few.

Produced by Digital Venture Partners and Black Cannabis Week, the events, content and programming will take place in 2022.

“The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension and our partner Ilera Holistic Healthcare are pleased to be a part of the Green Enterprise College to Career Initiative,” said Dr. Janana Snowden, executive director of the Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants at the university's Ag Center. “As one of Louisiana’s two licenses holders to grow medical marijuana, we are proud to take part in this opportunity to share resources and educate the community about opportunities in the hemp and cannabis industries.”

The inaugural event is scheduled for February 18th and 19th at the Southern University Law Center (SULC).

“The cannabis industry is an emerging field with a vast array of opportunities,” said Dr. Marla Dickerson, SULC's associate vice chancellor of innovation and strategic partnerships.

“SULC is equipping its students to engage in a variety of areas pertaining to compliance, policy, governmental relations, and other aspects of the cannabis industry.”

More events at HBCU will be announced in the months to come.

Industry Partners

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) – the presenting sponsor – will facilitate special conversations, initiatives, and leave-behinds to begin partnerships between cannabis operators and HBCU.

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), the official education partner, will utilize its SEED initiative to present cannabis programming tailored to communities disproportionally impacted by the War on Drugs.

Photo: Courtesy of Caleb Woods on Unsplash