Marijuana Legalization: Experts Discuss 2022 Outlook On Today's Cannabis Insider 4 PM EST

by Maureen Meehan
February 3, 2022 2:50 PM | 1 min read

After cannabis stocks limped to a bumpy close in 2021, we imagine there are lots of investors out there who would like some straight answers and reliable insight into a topic on all of our minds: federal cannabis legalization. We've got just the event for you as well as those with burning intellectual curiosity about where the booming cannabis industry is heading. 

Join us online today at 4 pm EST for a 30-minute panel wherein experts will be discussing the eternal question of federal cannabis legalization and what we can expect in 2022. 

The moderator is our very own Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis Editorial. 

Today's authoritative panelists include:

  • Sarah A. Chase: Executive Director - The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR)
  • Tom Zuber: Managing Partner - Zuber Lawler
  • Brady Cobb: Founder/Fmr CEO Bluma Wellness - One Plant Florida

Tune in right here at 4 pm EST on Benzinga's YouTube channel:

https://youtu.be/klB28eqiPcw 

