Love Hemp Group Shakes Up Management Team

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) WRHLF announced that Garry Cook and Graham Mullis will be joining the board of Love Hemp as non-executive directors from 14 February 2022.

Garry Cook

Cook has a wealth of experience across a number of sporting businesses.

During his career he worked with Nike Inc. NKE for 12 years in the USA and Europe, holding various positions, including president of brand Jordan, the Michael Jordan subsidiary. He was also instrumental in representing the present ownership of the Manchester City Football Club in its purchase of the team and operating as the Club's CEO.

At his new position, he will provide a wealth of knowledge and insight to key growth strategies.

Garry joined Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2012. His role as chief brand officer and head of international growth allowed him to use his experience from his previous two roles to continue the rapid worldwide growth of the UFC. He was a member of the senior team responsible for the sale of UFC to WME/IMG in 2016.

Graham Mullis

Mullis has a strong track-record in the healthcare industry and recently retired as CEO of Novacyt SA.

He has led the development, growth and successful exits of a number of international companies including Biocompatibles Eyecare, ClearLab International, Optivue and Lab21 Ltd and also oversaw the growth of Novacyt from £1 million in sales to more than £277 million in sales through a mixture of organic and acquisitive growth.

He is an executive with extensive experience in raising capital, M&A and building value on multiple listed markets including AIM, Euronext and NASDAQ.

Whay It Matters?

These powerful additions to the board will allow the company to be more appropriately positioned for its up-listing to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The focus of the board is to develop a long-term strategy to drive shareholder value and build a sustainable EBITDA positive company.

The new directors will bring significant strategic and operational experience and help increase governance for the Company, strengthening independent oversight and enabling the formalisation of appropriate board committees.

"We are delighted to welcome Garry and Graham onto the Board of Love Hemp Group,” Andrew Male, chairman of Love Hemp Group, said. “Both individuals bring invaluable strength to the board as Love Hemp moves to the Main Market of the LSE and matures as a company.”

Photo: Courtesy of Yibei Geng on Unsplash