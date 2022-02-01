Psychedelics Co. Numinus Wellness Appoints New Bioscience Advisors To Bolster IP Development

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Psychedelics-focused company Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMI NUMIF announced the appointment of three key advisors to its new Bioscience Advisory Board.

The Vancouver-based company appointed Graham Pechenik, who is a registered patent attorney and the founder of Calyx Law, an industry-leading law firm specialized in IP relating to cannabis and psychedelics.

He also contributes to Psilocybin Alpha as editor-at-large, writing about psychedelics IP and contributing to psychedelics patent, legalization, and decriminalization trackers. He is a member of Chacruna's Council for the Protection of Sacred Plants.

Dr. Paul Spagnuolo, an associate professor at the University of Guelph and past assistant professor at the University of Waterloo, is specialized and award-winning in the development of nutraceuticals as novel therapeutics using cellular biology. His research focuses on understanding the therapeutic potential of nutraceuticals and has included investigation of anti-cancer effects in certain compounds.

Dr. Cory Harris is an associate professor at the University of Ottawa, specialized in the ethnobotany, chemistry and bioactivity of plants. His work involves collaboration with Inuit and First Nations communities, and projects have included investigating the ethical and evidence-based use of alternative medicines and the health benefits and risks of wild plant foods.

"We are delighted to welcome these experts to our advisory team," Sharan Sidhu, Numinus' science officer and general manager said. "These appointments point to the rigour of the research and development that Numinus has already completed and indicate the compelling IP strategy and milestones we anticipate in 2022 and beyond. We look forward to gathering strategic insights from our advisors to help us advance our project pipeline."

Photo: Courtesy of krakenimages on Unsplash