Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Akerna, iAnthus, Cronos Group, WSU's Cannabis Research Center

Akerna Taps Current COO Ray Thompson As President & COO

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) announced Thursday that it has appointed its current COO as its president and COO, effective immediately.

Thompson brings a wealth of company knowledge and experience, having overseen the day-to-day operations of Akerna and its portfolio of brands as COO since 2018.

"The leadership and commitment Ray has demonstrated over his years as COO of Akerna have been instrumental to getting us to where we are today," Jessica Billingsley, chair and CEO of Akerna said. "I am excited to leverage his expertise in new ways to bring Akerna into our next phase of development."

iAnthus Announces Board Changes

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE:IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF) announced Tuesday that Robert M. Whelan, Jr. will resign from its board of directors.

Whelan joined the New York and Toronto-based company on Dec. 5, 2019, as part of the formation of the company's independent board of directors.

Randy Maslow, the company's president, interim CEO and director thanked Whelan for his "valuable contributions."

"Speaking on behalf of the entire iAnthus team, we have been very fortunate to have Bob serve on the Board of Directors for the past two years," Maslow said. "We greatly benefited from Bob's extensive professional background and the strategic insights that he brought to the board as a lead independent director."

Cronos Group Promotes Former Nestlé Exec John Griese To SVP, Head Of North American Operations

Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) promoted John Griese, former chief operating officer of The Supreme Cannabis Co., as senior vice president, head of North American operations, Marijuana Business Daily writes.

The company reported the news in a regulatory filing last week.

Griese first joined Cronos as vice president of operations last August, shortly after Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) acquired Supreme in a $345 million deal.

He brings vast operational experience in the cannabis industry, having served as the COO for medical and recreational marijuana operators Creso Pharma Limited. (ASX: CPH) (OTCQB:COPHF) in Australia and Bloom Farms in California.

Griese also held executive-level positions in operations and supply chain with Nestlé (SWX: NESN) (OTCPK: NSRGY) and Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP).

WSU's Cannabis Research Center Names New Leadership Duo

Washington State University's Center for Cannabis Policy, Research and Outreach recently named David Gang and Tracy Klein as directors.

Gang, a professor in the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, specializes in the study of medicinal plants. His current projects include a three-state partnership to improve hemp germplasm.

Klein, an associate professor in the College of Nursing in Vancouver, brings research expertise in public policy and prescribing patterns, controlled substance prescribing and mental health pharmacotherapeutics.

The pair will take over from Prof Michael McDonnell of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, who oversaw the formation of a collaboration of cannabis researchers to grow into a formal center.

"We're at a point where we're going to see changes legally around cannabis, and we need to make sure that our state is prepared, that our citizens' interests are met, and their safety is protected," Gang commented.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash