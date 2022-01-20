QQQ
Cronos Promotes John Griese, Former Exec At Nestlé, PepsiCo And Supreme Cannabis

byNina Zdinjak
January 20, 2022 9:42 am
Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) promoted John Griese, former chief operating officer of The Supreme Cannabis Co., as senior vice president, head of North American operations, reported Marijuana Business Daily.

The Toronto-headquartered company provided no official press release on the management change, though the move was reported in a regulatory filing last week.

Griese first joined Cronos as vice president of operations last August, shortly after Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) acquired Supreme in a $345 million deal.

Prior to joining Supreme Cannabis, Griese honed his operational experience in the cannabis industry as the COO for medical and recreational marijuana operators Creso Pharma Limited (ASX: CPH) (OTCQB:COPHF) in Australia and Bloom Farms in California. He also held executive-level positions in operations and supply chain with Nestlé (SWX: NESN) (OTCPK: NSRGY) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Price Action

Cronos Group shares traded 1.25% higher at $3.64 per share during Thursday's pre-market session.

Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash

