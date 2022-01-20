Tiger Group Liquidates $15M Hemp CBD Products & Accessories As COVID Disrupts Cannabis Supply Chain

Los Angeles-based Tiger Group revealed on Thursday that it's selling more than 55 million pieces of brand-new hemp CBD wellness products, packaging and related accessories in a major liquidation event.

The inventory – worth a total of roughly $15 million – is available for immediate purchase at SoldTiger.com.

The offering features glass jars, tinctures, concentrates, plastic packaging, bottles, hemp pre-rolls, tins, labels, bags, hemp CBD/wellness items, and more.

The liquidation sale of items – which are stored in facilities in California, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada – will last around 60 days.

"As we begin 2022, we are extremely pleased to be offering one of the largest inventories of this type of product mix to hit the secondary market," said Jonathan Holiday, director of business development at Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Below-market pricing will be made available for buyers acquiring large quantities of the packaging and accessories. The inventory is suitable for cannabis, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and other companies, to package your product as well as purchase for your retail operations."

COVID And Cannabis Industry Supply Chain

In the meantime, the news comes amid the latest pandemic-related product shortages facing the cannabis industry, and the rest of the business world, over the past months.

With the Omicron variant surging, some cannabis businesses in Massachusetts are lacking foreign-made packaging and construction materials, such as vaporizer batteries and cartridges as well childproof containers, reported the Boston Globe.

On the other hand, staffing problems that arise for the same reason only exacerbate the problem, resulting in higher business expenses, limited product selection and delayed construction of new buildings.

"All our business expectations are out the window right now," Kobie Evans, co-owner of the Pure Oasis marijuana shop in Boston's Grove Hall neighborhood, said. "The virus has thrown everything into a tailspin."

Photo: Courtesy of Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash