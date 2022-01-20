Curaleaf Expands In Pennsylvania With Two New Cannabis Dispensaries In Greensburg And Wayne

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced on Thursday that it plans to open two new dispensaries in Pennsylvania.

The company's latest locations in Greensburg and Wayne will increase its retail footprint to 14 dispensaries statewide and 125 across the country.

The new store in Greensburg is located at 5133 US-30, and it's the first of the dispensaries to hold a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Jan.20.

In Wayne, the retail location at 707 Lancaster Ave. has already undergone a soft opening and will celebrate the ribbon cutting on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Patients will have access to a selection of Curaleaf's top-selling vaporizer and whole flower products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots Full-Spectrum RSOs, RSO capsules, prepackaged flower, distillate cartridges, strain-specific vape cartridges, as well as cured and live concentrates.

"Curaleaf is proud to broaden its scope of patient care and provide premium medical marijuana products to our Greensburg and Wayne medical communities," Joe Bayern, the company's CEO said. "Our latest retail expansion allows us to further support patients in the state of Pennsylvania and work with esteemed scientists on essential medical marijuana studies that will empower both physicians and patients to make confident and informed decisions."

Curaleaf also serves patients in the Keystone State through its dispensaries in Altoona, Bradford, Brookville, City Avenue, DuBois, Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Horsham, King of Prussia, Lebanon, Morton and Philadelphia.

More recent news from Curaleaf:

CURLF Price Action

Curaleaf's shares traded 0.86% lower at $8.18 per share at the market close on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels