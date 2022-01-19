QQQ
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Lowell Farms, Leafly, Instadose, Michael J. Fox Foundation

byJelena Martinovic
January 19, 2022 8:25 am
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Lowell Farms, Leafly, Instadose, Michael J. Fox Foundation

Columbia Care Welcomes Derek Watson As CFO

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) announced on Tuesday that it has tapped Derek Watson to oversee its finance department.

Watson has over three decades of finance and leadership experience and vast knowledge in strategy, investor relations, information technology, tax, treasury, accounting, financial planning and analysis, operational improvement and risk management.

“We have found the right match in Derek and are thrilled to welcome him on board next week,” Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care said. “His decades of experience will serve him well, and his hands-on dedication to collaboration and innovation are exactly what we need in a CFO to take us into the next phase of our company.”

Lowell Farms Welcomes Jeff Monat To Board Of Directors

Cannabis company Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL) (OTCQX:LOWLF) said Friday that it has tapped veteran finance executive and cannabis investor Jeff Monat to serve on its board of directors.

Monat is a senior partner at Merida Capital Holdings, a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers underpinning the rapid development of the cannabis industry. His appointment comes as Kevin McGrath departs the Lowell Farms board of directors.

In addition to being an investor in cannabis companies for nearly a decade, he serves on the board of directors at Merida Merger Corporation and as chairman of the board of Steep Hill, Incorporated. He previously worked in analyst roles for Seven Locks Capital, Rockbay Capital, and Goldman Sachs, where he advised clients on M&A transactions, financial valuation and corporate governance issues.

“With Jeff, we have immediately expanded the knowledge, expertise, and perspective of our board,” said George Allen, chairman of the company’s board. “Not only does he bring unrivaled experience, but also a fundamental understanding of the economics of this massive and still-evolving industry.”

Leafly Bolsters Leadership Team Ahead Of Going Public Via Deal With Merida

Cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings recently revealed that Jeff Oberlander will join its team as senior vice president of engineering.

At his new position Oberlander will lead the technical vision for Leafly’s software development and product engineering teams. He will play a critical role in ensuring that the Leafly platform delivers world-class consumer experiences, cutting-edge tools for retail and brand partners and advocates for federal legalization and social equity within the cannabis industry.

Oberlander brings over three decades of experience in the Seattle software industry to the Seattle-based company, including leading and growing product engineering teams at scale.

His career spans roles at large enterprises like Boeing and Washington Mutual and startups, including Pipeline and Navigating Cancer. He also spent nearly a decade at Getty Images.

“Jeff’s deep expertise growing and managing product engineering will be essential as we continue to develop industry-leading tools on Leafly.com,” Yoko Miyashita, the company’s CEO said. “His passion for delivering high-quality products will enable Leafly to grow at scale while ensuring we’re providing the best possible experience for our retail and brand partners, as well as consumers.”

In the meantime, Oberlander’s appointment follows several key leadership hires ahead of the company’s intent to combine with Merida Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Instadose Pharma US Announces Management Shakeups

Nevada-based Instadose Pharma Corp (OTCPK: INSD) announced on Friday that they have accepted the planned resignation of Grant F. Sanders as chairman and CEO of Instadose US and as chairman of its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary.

Following his resignation, he will not hold any officer or director positions at Instadose US or Instadose Canada.

Sanders had led Instadose Canada through its transition to a publicly-traded US company. On Dec.31, 2021, the exchange of shares from Instadose Canada to Instadose US was completed. The company also delivered a record-breaking shipment, 2.124 metric tons, of high-quality medical cannabis flower from Johannesburg, South Africa to Skopje, North Macedonia where it was destined for licensed pharmaceutical clients in the European Union.

During a 30-day transition period, Sanders will continue to support Instadose US and its wholly-owned subsidiary with his in-depth knowledge of this global cannabis distribution platform.

In addition, Ed Borkowski has decided not to accept the position of CEO of Instadose Canada and instead agreed to assume the position as vice chairman of Instadose Canada.

Michael J. Fox Foundation Policy SVP To Join Board Of Directors Of Council For Federal Cannabis Regulation

On Thursday, the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) announced that Ted Thompson, JD, senior vice president for public policy at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF), will join CFCR leadership as a member of their board of directors.

Thompson brings over 25 years of experience in public policy, government relations, and nonprofit management.

“People and families living with Parkinson’s disease have the right to demand public and private support for research into every potential treatment, including medical cannabis, that could safely and effectively help manage the disabling motor and non-motor symptoms of PD,” Thompson said. “As a member of the CFCR Board, I’ll work to help create momentum on legislative and other regulatory fronts for improved access to cannabis in Parkinson’s research and care.”

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash

