Jim Belushi Teams Up With Mediaplanet On New Campaign To Advocate For Fair & Equitable Cannabis Industry

On Wednesday, Mediaplanet announced the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Business of Cannabis," leaning on the insights of the cannabis industry's most respected associations, experts and thought leaders.

Featured on the cover of the print version of the campaign, which was distributed in Wednesday's LA Times, is sitcom star and early "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jim Belushi.

The campaign's digital component is being distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets.

"Business of Cannabis" lays out steps for creating a fair and equitable cannabis industry while addressing the wellness benefits of marijuana use for many people, especially seniors.

Besides Belushi, the campaign is also being supported by the National Cannabis Industry Association, NORML, Last Prisoner Project, Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC), Eaze, Cannabis Science Conference, Grow Generation Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), Weedmaps, Dasheeda Dawson, Meredith Fisher-Corn who is editor-in-chief at The Answer Page, Juanjo Feijoo, COO and CMO at Weedmaps and Jennifer Lujan, senior director for social impact at Eaze.

In an interview for "Business of Cannabis," Belushi shared his thoughts on cannabis and his business and how it helped him cope with the death of his brother and other traumatic events in his life.

"Everybody knows somebody who's suffering, and cannabis is one potential source of relief," Belushi said.

Belushi's Cannabis Story

Now a successful cannabis farmer, Belushi became a fierce advocate for the medical benefits of cannabis as a result of the death of his brother, star of "Animal House" and one of the original Saturday Night Live cast members. John Belushi died of a heroin overdose in 1982.

The "According to Jim" star ventured into the cannabis industry as a legal cannabis farmer with a 48-plant crop in 2015.

The 93-acre Belushi Farm in southern Oregon was featured in a three-part Discovery series "Growing Belushi," which premiered last year.

The actor has also teamed up with Grassroots Cannabis to launch Blues Brothers x Grassroots featuring the Bubba Diagonal strain, sold exclusively at a dispensary in Skokie.

Earlier this year, he partnered with GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) to build a new, state-of-the-art cannabis greenhouse on Belushi's Farm.

The facility will cultivate premium medical and recreational cannabis, producing signature brands such as Cherry Pie, Belushi's Secret Stash, The Blues Brothers and Captain Jack's — also known as "The Smell of SNL."

Belushi told Benzinga earlier that his mission in the cannabis business is "to break even — because the purpose, the power of this plant, serves the greater good.

"I believe everybody, regardless of political affiliation, has health, trauma, and family in common," Belushi continued, adding that the "magic in this plant can support and help all three."

Courtesy images