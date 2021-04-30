Jim Belushi, GrowGeneration Partner To Build Oregon Cannabis Greenhouse

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced Friday that it has partnered with entertainer, activist and cannabis entrepreneur Jim Belushi to build a new, state-of-the-art cannabis greenhouse on Belushi’s Farm in Oregon.

GrowGen has deployed a team of “Grow Pros” to provide on-site consultations and install the new greenhouse system at Belushi’s Farm. The facility will cultivate premium medical and recreational cannabis, producing signature brands such as Cherry Pie, Belushi’s Secret Stash, The Blues Brothers and Captain Jack’s — also known as “The Smell of SNL.”

“Our Grow Pros work with every GrowGeneration customer to provide customized services and solutions for their particular growing environment with a focus on improved crop quality and yield,” Jeremy Corrao, vice president of commercial operations at GrowGeneration, told Benzinga.

“We’ve spent several weeks on the ground with Jim and his team at Belushi’s Farm planning a top-of-the-line controlled growing environment that will solve for common problems like pests and mold and while optimizing the natural advantages of the farm’s sunny Southern Oregon setting.”

GrowGeneration has more than 50 stores across the U.S., including two stores in Oregon, where Belushi’s Farm is headquartered.

