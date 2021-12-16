Body and Mind Reports 43% YoY Revenue Growth In Q1, Continued Positive Cash Flow

Cannabis company Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTCQB:BMMJ) announced its financial results Thursday for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind said that the quarterly results and "continued positive cash flow from operations reflect our commitment to lean, focused performance as we continue to add new accretive operations."

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled $7.57 million , representing a 43% year-over-year increase.

, representing a 43% year-over-year increase. Gross profit was $3.49 million , a 94% increase from $1.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

, a 94% increase from $1.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net operating profit amounted to $0.32 million.

Net loss was $0.68 million.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.01.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA of 0.82 million.

Inventory of $3.37 million as of October 31.

On October 31, the company had $7.43 million in cash and a working capital surplus of $8.36 million.

and a working capital surplus of $8.36 million. Total assets were $48.98 million , while total liabilities were $14.58 million on October 31.

, while total liabilities were $14.58 million on October 31. The company had 110,621,308 shares of common stock outstanding as of October 31.

Q1 2022 Operational Milestones

BaM announced the acquisition of the Seaside, California-based dispensary. On December 1, the company took over the management of Seaside dispensary. In addition, BaM also obtained approval for a change in ownership from the City of Seaside.

The company also launched operations at the NMG Ohio production facility and produced the first cannabis flower batch with perpetual harvest operations established in Arkansas.

In Michigan, Body and Mind continued vertical market expansion by bolstering its cultivation and retail capacities.

In Illinois, the company announced management agreements with two entities identified in the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) results of the Social Equity Justice Lottery as recipients of Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses) in the greater Chicago-area zone.

"Our growth strategy for FY2022 continues to advance with new operations and developing licenses," Mills continued.

The company said that it would be hosting an earnings call on Friday, December 17.

More recent news from Body and Mind:

BMMJ Price Action

Body and Mind's shares traded 2.53% higher at $0.3158 per share at the time of writing on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels