Body & Mind Expands Branded Products To Ohio, Reports Operations In Michigan And Arkansas

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTCQB:BMMJ), a multi-state operator focused on limited license markets, with offices in Las Vegas and Vancouver, reported that its branded products are available now in Ohio and provided an update on its operations in Michigan and Arkansas.

Body and Mind Expands Branded Products to Ohio

The new Ohio processing facility is located next to the Body and Mind dispensary west of Cleveland and has been designed to produce popular Body and Mind concentrates (using hydrocarbon extraction) as well as edibles and oils.

"We designed the production facility as a top-of-the-line facility to give the largest breadth of extraction products and we are in the process for approval of a full range of products to service the growing Ohio medical market. As early entrants to the Ohio market, our team has a deep understanding of consumer trends in the state and we look forward to the addition of our award-winning concentrates, oils, and edibles," said Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind in a press release.

Michigan Development

The Body and Mind dispensary in Muskegon, Michigan is moving quickly through the renovation of a former bank building. The branded dispensary is anticipated to be operational in late 2021 or early 2022.

In addition, the company has received building permits for phase 1 of its cultivation and production facility and is in the final stages of contractor selection and ordering long-lead items.

The cultivation and production facilities have received local approval and state pre-approval for 25,000 square foot cultivation and 5,000 square foot production facilities within the same existing building. The company anticipates commencing construction shortly.

Arkansas Cultivation

Comprehensive Care Group and BaM have commenced the first cultivation harvest at the West Memphis location and anticipate Body and Mind branded flowers to be available in Arkansas before the end of November.

"We are excited to bring Body and Mind quality flowers to the state of Arkansas and look forward to producing many new strains in the near future," said Trip Hoffman, COO of Body and Mind, in the press release. The cultivation facility is designed to produce enough flowers to supply the Body and Mind dispensary as well as generate revenue from wholesalers.

Price Action:

BMMJ traded lower 3.16% at C$0.41 per share, at the time of writing, Tuesday afternoon.

