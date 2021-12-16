Move Over Ganja, Magic Mushroom Retreats In Jamaica Now Happening Via Silo Wellness

On Thursday, the Psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) (OTCQB:SILFF) (FSE:3K70) unveiled a new series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats for 2022, following its successful rollout of Silo Wellness' 2021 retreats.

The 2022 retreats, to be held in Trelawny parish's idyllic Good Hope Villas, are designed to accommodate the growing demand for psychedelic tourism in Jamaica.

"We are witnessing the rise of a new category in travel – dubbed psychedelic tourism. The feedback we've received from our psychedelic retreat attendees has been both inspiring and humbling," said Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness's CEO. "Across the globe, people are recognizing the potential of psychedelic mushrooms and are eager to have those experiences."

Each psilocybin-assisted retreat presents a tailored offering for distinct audiences and interests, incorporating psychedelic mushrooms for heightened self-discovery and inner growth:

PURPOSE Retreat (January 31 to February 4, 2022) is a psilocybin-assisted retreat centered around purpose and self-reflection with preparation focusing on themes present in author Jessica Huie's book PURPOSE.

is a psilocybin-assisted retreat centered around purpose and self-reflection with preparation focusing on themes present in author Jessica Huie's book PURPOSE. Unlock Your Power – Women's Retreat (March 28 to April 1, 2022) is a psilocybin-assisted retreat intended to support women through daily yoga, mindfulness and meditation sessions alongside psilocybin-facilitated ceremonies and rituals designed to encourage transformational self-inquiry.

is a psilocybin-assisted retreat intended to support women through daily yoga, mindfulness and meditation sessions alongside psilocybin-facilitated ceremonies and rituals designed to encourage transformational self-inquiry. Liberate Your Creativity Retreat (May 16 to May 20, 2022) is a retreat designed for artists, musicians, writers and others seeking creative expansion or inspiration.

is a retreat designed for artists, musicians, writers and others seeking creative expansion or inspiration. For more information about Silo Wellness psychedelic retreats check out the company's website.

Photo: Courtesy of Sébastien Jermer on Unsplash