Marley One-Branded Functional Mushroom Products Now Sold On Amazon

Psychedelics and mushrooms company Silo Wellness Inc. (OTC:SILFF) recently announced the listing of its portfolio of Marley One-branded mushroom products on Amazon (OTC:NASDAQ).

This listing follows the company’s inking of over $4 million in international revenue-driving distribution deals, which cemented strong routes to market for the brand in both the U.S. and the U.K. within just 60 days of launch.

Marley One features five functional mushroom tinctures intended to enhance the health and wellness of people across the globe.

“This is a powerful moment for the mushroom movement. Putting our Marley One functional mushroom tinctures on Amazon enables us to increase awareness and direct access to this burgeoning category," said Silo Wellness CEO Douglas K. Gordon. "We look forward to an era where there is mainstream acceptance of mushrooms of all kinds, from functional to psychedelic, and respect for their many health benefits.”