Silo Wellness Signs $3M U.S. Distribution Deal For Functional Mushroom Products

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) (OTCQB:SILFF), a company in the psychedelics space that also sells non-psychedelic mushroom products, announced a $3 million national distribution agreement with Texas-based One Light Enterprises LLC.

The agreement encompasses sales and distribution for Silo’s Marley One branded mushroom products across 47 U.S. states. These are non-psychedelic functional mushroom products under the Bob Marley brand.

The company recently announced a similar distribution agreement for the same product line in the U.K.

“We have seen tremendous consumer interest in the Marley One brand, and we are pleased to announce a distribution partner for the all-important U.S. market,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness CEO.

One Light will distribute the Marley One mushroom line, beginning with the five functional mushroom tinctures, to retailers across the U.S.

Photo: Andrew Ridley on Unsplash