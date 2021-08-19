fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
362.21
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.04
350.08
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.12
439.06
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.35
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
167.08
+ 0.01%

Silo Wellness Signs $3M U.S. Distribution Deal For Functional Mushroom Products

byNatan Ponieman
August 19, 2021 7:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Silo Wellness Signs $3M U.S. Distribution Deal For Functional Mushroom Products

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) (OTCQB:SILFF), a company in the psychedelics space that also sells non-psychedelic mushroom products, announced a $3 million national distribution agreement with Texas-based One Light Enterprises LLC.

The agreement encompasses sales and distribution for Silo’s Marley One branded mushroom products across 47 U.S. states. These are non-psychedelic functional mushroom products under the Bob Marley brand.  

The company recently announced a similar distribution agreement for the same product line in the U.K.  

“We have seen tremendous consumer interest in the Marley One brand, and we are pleased to announce a distribution partner for the all-important U.S. market,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness CEO.

One Light will distribute the Marley One mushroom line, beginning with the five functional mushroom tinctures, to retailers across the U.S.

Photo: Andrew Ridley on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Psyched: Cybin Debuts On NYSE, Nonprofits In Psychedelics Space Reach New Milestones, Filament Receives Psilocybin Patent

Cybin Debuts On The NYSE Last week, Cybin (NYSE: CYBN) began listing its stock on the New York Stock Exchange. read more

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/24 Ft. Akerna & Viridian Sciences

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. Guests: read more

Meet Marley One: The Bob Marley-Themed Psychedelic And Functional Mushrooms Brand

Psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTC: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70) launched a global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand on Thursday. read more