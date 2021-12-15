Cannabis Movers & Shakers: HEXO, Agrify, MindMed, KetamineOne

Agrify Taps Barry Turkanis To Its Board Of Directors

Vertically integrated cannabis company Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) announced Tuesday that it has appointed Barry Turkanis to serve as an independent director on its board of directors.

Turkanis replaces Timothy Oakes, who recently resigned from the board to assume the role of the company's CFO.

In addition, Turkanis will also serve on the board of directors' audit committee as well as its nominating and corporate governance committee.

"As we continue to gain momentum and mobilize for our next phase of accelerated growth, we have made it the highest priority to align ourselves with the right partners, and Barry's addition to Agrify's Board of Directors is another example of our commitment to assembling a truly exemplary support system," Raymond Chang, Agrify's chairman and CEO said.

Turkanis brings vast knowledge in the fields of finance, private equity, venture capital, real estate and asset and mortgage-backed securities.

Moreover, he had a highly successful career in institutional sales and trading with over 22 years of experience at Salomon Brothers and Goldman Sachs.

MindMed Announces New CEO & Management Changes

Psychedelic-focused biotech company Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)(NEO: MMED)(DE: MMQ) revealed Tuesday that it has appointed Robert Barrow as its new CEO and member of the board of directors.

Barrow is an accomplished pharmaceutical executive and a recognized leader in the psychedelic industry.

He has more than a decade of experience leading organizations and drug development programs to the New York-based company.

Prior to this, he held the role of interim CEO and chief development officer of MindMed and the head of drug development and discovery at Usona Institute and CEO and director of Olatec Therapeutics.

"I am delighted to join MindMed's Board of Directors and look forward to building on the progress to date alongside our outstanding executive leadership team, all while advancing the Company into the future," Barrow said.

The company also reported that Perry Dellelce agreed to step down from his role as director and chairman of the board of directors.

Carol Vallone agreed to assume the role of the board's chair, while Andreas Krebs opted to serve as vice-chair, the company reports.

HEXO Bolsters Its Board Of Directors

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced Tuesday the appointment of John K. Bell as chair of the board of directors, succeeding Michael Munzar.

Bell, FCA, FCPA, ICD.D has a distinguished 40-year career of business success, including executive management, corporate governance, financing and M&A.

Currently, Bell serves as chairman of Stack Capital (TSX:STCK) (TSX:STCK), Pure Jamaican Limited and as a board member of Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp (OTC:CURR). He was a member and chair of the Board at Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) between 2014 and 2020.

Bell was also the founder, owner, and CEO of Shred-Tech.

"A key priority for the Company is to enhance its corporate governance, and John brings a tremendous amount of experience to this role," Scott Cooper, president and CEO of HEXO, stated. "John's strong financial background and experience in the cannabis sector make him ideally suited as we move forward with our new plan to solidify our position as Canada's leading cannabis company."

KetamineOne Names Joe Ramelli New CFO

KetamineOne Capital Limited (NEO: MEDI) (OTC:KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0) reported Tuesday that it has hired Joe Ramelli to oversee its financial department, replacing Peter Nguyen, who opted to depart the company.

Joe Ramelli brings over three decades of experience in the public markets and biotechnology, biopharmaceutical and financial services industries.

He is a seasoned investor and consultant specializing in business strategic planning and development, capital raising, talent acquisition and corporate governance.

Prior to this, Ramelli served as interim CFO at ValenzaBio.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Joe to Ketamine One's management team as we embark on the Company's exciting next chapter," Adam Deffett, interim CEO of Ketamine One said. "Mr. Ramelli comes to our organization as a highly recommended professional, and we are looking forward to learning from his expertise."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash