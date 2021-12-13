QQQ
Aurora Outpaces Its Peers, Ranks Highest In Cannabis Corporate Boards 2021 Report

byJelena Martinovic
December 13, 2021 9:24 am
Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) announced Monday that its ranking has considerably increased in the recent Globe and Mail's 2021 annual Report on Business Review of Corporate Boards, known as Board Games.

The Edmonton-based company ranked higher than its cannabis industry peers, receiving 77 out of 100 eligible points, according to the 2021 Board Games results.

Evaluated across four categories, including board composition, shareholding and compensation, shareholder rights and disclosure, the company's 2021 score signifies a considerable improvement from previous years' results of 72 and 67 out of 100 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

"With each passing year, Aurora continues to exhibit growth and maturity across all areas of the business," said Aurora's chairman Ronald Funk. "Our improved ranking in the 2021 Board Games report is a strong indication of the progress we are making as an organization as we continue to identify ways in which our policies and practices can better serve our stakeholders."

Report on Business has been assessing the boards and governance practices of Canada's largest corporations within the S&P/TSX Composite for two decades.

ACB Price Action

Aurora's shares traded 2.38% lower at $7.78 per share at the market close on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

