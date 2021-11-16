Aurora Cannabis Launches New Plant Genetics Licensing Business Unit 'Occo'

On Tuesday, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) announced the launch of its new genetics licensing business unit – Occo – a leading innovator in the scientific discovery and commercial advancement of novel cannabis cultivars, backed by Aurora's state-of-the-art breeding and genetics facility in Comox, British Columbia.

With the largest catalog of high-quality genetics available for licensing in Canada, Occo is positioned to further develop the scientific understanding of cannabis, commercialize high-quality products and provide value for cannabis growers.

The Canadian cannabis giant said that Occo will be based out of its Coast research and development hub.

Charles Pick, senior vice president of science and innovation at Aurora, based in Edmonton, Alberta, said "investing in cannabis research and development and the commercial application of unique technologies, including biosynthesis, is Aurora's true differentiator and will define the future of the industry."

Occo has seen early success, having already commercialized a number of new cultivars with licensed producers, including North 40's Farm Gas, as well as three cultivars recently launched under Aurora's San Rafael '71 brand – Lemon Rocket, Stonefruit Sunset, and Driftwood Diesel.

"Occo already has more than 30 high-quality cultivars, not available anywhere else on the market, that are ready for immediate trial and exclusive licensing," Pick added.

In addition, the team includes an unmatched group of experts in genomics, biotechnology, pathology, tissue culture, analytics and testing, medical affairs, and product development.

New to the team is Casey Whelan, vice president of genetics business development, who will lead Occo's efforts to license genetics to LPs in Canada and worldwide.

Occo, derived from the Latin word for 'tilling of the field,' refers to the brand's reverence for the cannabis plant, and its mission to support the people who grow and consume it.

Casey, a lawyer, joins Occo after spending a decade in breeding and licensing premium agricultural products.

