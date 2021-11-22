QQQ
+ 2.36
401.63
+ 0.58%
BTC/USD
-378.14
58243.88
-0.65%
DIA
+ 1.48
354.43
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 2.39
466.50
+ 0.51%
TLT
-1.05
149.41
-0.7%
GLD
-2.99
175.60
-1.73%

Aurora's Stock Trades Higher On Announcing Sponsorship Of Cannabis Amnesty

byJelena Martinovic
November 22, 2021 9:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aurora's Stock Trades Higher On Announcing Sponsorship Of Cannabis Amnesty

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) announced Monday that it has renewed its sponsorship of Cannabis Amnesty, an organization whose work involves seeking pardons for all individuals convicted of simple cannabis possession.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora announced that the initiative will support Cannabis Amnesty's campaign to right historical wrongs by emphasizing the impact on individuals and communities that have borne the brunt of cannabis prohibition.

More than half a million Canadians face barriers to work, volunteering and travel due to having criminal records for simply possessing cannabis, the company noted.

"As a proudly Canadian company, Aurora values our roots in advocating for cannabis record pardons with Cannabis Amnesty," Miguel Martin, Aurora's CEO, said. "We have a responsibility to those communities who have been disproportionately impacted. Canadians, or anyone for that matter, shouldn't be burdened with a criminal record for a minor, non-harmful act that is no longer a crime."

Aurora's donation will enable Cannabis Amnesty to boost its operations, allowing them to directly engage with and support communities harmed by cannabis prohibition.

A chunk of the $50,000 donation will fund the hiring of Cannabis Amnesty's first full-time staff member, in collaboration with TOQi Technologies Ltd., to lead the next phase of cannabis advocacy.

"Aurora's Cannabis Amnesty sponsorship demonstrates leadership within the cannabis industry, taking a step forward to address the social inequities of cannabis prohibition," Annamaria Enenajor, founder of Cannabis Amnesty, said. "Cannabis Amnesty looks forward to working with Aurora to help influence policy for the better and continue the call for cannabis record expungement here in Canada."

More recent news from Aurora:

ACB Price Action

Aurora's shares traded 0.85% higher at $7.10 per share during the pre-market session on Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Anna Shvets from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Small Cap Markets General

Related Articles

Tilray Vs. Aurora: Cannabis Stock Wars Heat Up

Tilray Vs. Aurora: Cannabis Stock Wars Heat Up

Weed stocks have been trading higher in the last couple of days with AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA: YOLO) is up 11.94%, AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA: MSOS) jumping 11.99%, and ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJUS) also gaining 9.63%.  read more
Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), announced its financial and operational results late Tuesday for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended September 30, 2021. First Quarter 2022 Highlights Medical Cannabis: read more
Aurora Sets Up Position In The Netherlands With Significant Equity Stake in Growery B.V.

Aurora Sets Up Position In The Netherlands With Significant Equity Stake in Growery B.V.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) revealed Monday that its subsidiary Aurora Nederland B.V. read more
Canna Canes For Christmas: Aurora Partners With The Valens Co. To Produce Seasonal Offerings

Canna Canes For Christmas: Aurora Partners With The Valens Co. To Produce Seasonal Offerings

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) is partnering with The Valens Company Inc. read more