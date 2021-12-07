QQQ
+ 9.61
376.59
+ 2.49%
BTC/USD
+ 1381.95
51823.87
+ 2.74%
DIA
+ 5.23
347.59
+ 1.48%
SPY
+ 8.92
449.87
+ 1.94%
TLT
-0.15
152.38
-0.1%
GLD
+ 0.27
165.95
+ 0.16%

MedMen Bolsters Product Offering By Bringing Coveted Brands To Shelves Just In Time For Holidays

byJelena Martinovic
December 7, 2021 9:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MedMen Bolsters Product Offering By Bringing Coveted Brands To Shelves Just In Time For Holidays

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQB:MMNFF) announced Monday that it is expanding its product assortment to include some of the hottest cannabis brands.

The latest iteration of the Los Angeles-based company's inventory will include new products from brands Fireball, Kush Co, Peaches, Papa's Herb, Congo Club, Nasha and Dr. Greenthumb.

Customers will be able to purchase the new products in select MedMen locations:

  • Fireball: The official cannabis product of Fireball Whisky – 100mg packs of Sativa-infused THC gummies, hand-crafted with signature fiery flavoring for a genuinely uplifting edible experience.
  • Papa's Herb: A California-founded brand focused on affordable and high-quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges, sustainably sourced from generational family farms within the Emerald Triangle.
  • PEACHES: The limited-edition pre-roll collaboration by Palms and Justin Bieber, featuring 3.5g packs of seven 0.5g pre-rolls in Sativa, Indica and hybrid strains, all with a signature "peachy" flavor.
  • Kush Co: Industry powerhouse KushCo Holdings, Inc.'s (OTCQX:KSHB) collaboration with iconic rapper YG on an exclusive strain combining elements of Jack Herer and OG for a euphoric high.
  • Congo Club: Artisan-grown cannabis from the boutique cultivator behind Red Congolese, one of the most sought-after Bay Area strains.
  • Nasha: Premium cold-water hash derived from small-batch, locally sourced craft cannabis.
  • Insane by Dr. Greenthumb: Ultra-premium indoor cannabis from rapper B-Real.

"More important than expansion itself is expanding with the right portfolio mix, one that excites consumers with new genetics and flavor profiles while delivering high-quality, consistent effects," said Tyson Rossi, senior vice president of product and revenue at MedMen. "MedMen is always seeking the best cannabis brands – from small craft collectives to national celebrity brands – to better serve our diverse base of customers and patients."

More recent news from MedMen:

MMNFF Price Action:

MedMen's shares traded 2.44% higher at $0.21 per share at the market close On Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

KushCo Holdings On The Importance Of Maintaining Strong Relationships

KushCo Holdings On The Importance Of Maintaining Strong Relationships

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.   read more
KushCo Holdings Achieves Profitability For First Time In More Than 3 Years

KushCo Holdings Achieves Profitability For First Time In More Than 3 Years

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
Cannabis Industry Pioneer KushCo Raises $40 Million In a Direct Stock Offering

Cannabis Industry Pioneer KushCo Raises $40 Million In a Direct Stock Offering

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
KushCo and Greenlane Kick Off Proxy Solicitation Process and Move One Step Closer Toward Completing Mega-Merger

KushCo and Greenlane Kick Off Proxy Solicitation Process and Move One Step Closer Toward Completing Mega-Merger

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more