MedMen Bolsters Product Offering By Bringing Coveted Brands To Shelves Just In Time For Holidays

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQB:MMNFF) announced Monday that it is expanding its product assortment to include some of the hottest cannabis brands.

The latest iteration of the Los Angeles-based company's inventory will include new products from brands Fireball, Kush Co, Peaches, Papa's Herb, Congo Club, Nasha and Dr. Greenthumb.

Customers will be able to purchase the new products in select MedMen locations:

Fireball : The official cannabis product of Fireball Whisky – 100mg packs of Sativa-infused THC gummies, hand-crafted with signature fiery flavoring for a genuinely uplifting edible experience.

: The official cannabis product of Fireball Whisky – 100mg packs of Sativa-infused THC gummies, hand-crafted with signature fiery flavoring for a genuinely uplifting edible experience. Papa's Herb : A California-founded brand focused on affordable and high-quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges, sustainably sourced from generational family farms within the Emerald Triangle.

: A California-founded brand focused on affordable and high-quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges, sustainably sourced from generational family farms within the Emerald Triangle. PEACHES : The limited-edition pre-roll collaboration by Palms and Justin Bieber , featuring 3.5g packs of seven 0.5g pre-rolls in Sativa, Indica and hybrid strains, all with a signature "peachy" flavor.

: The limited-edition pre-roll collaboration by , featuring 3.5g packs of seven 0.5g pre-rolls in Sativa, Indica and hybrid strains, all with a signature "peachy" flavor. Kush Co : Industry powerhouse KushCo Holdings, Inc .'s (OTCQX:KSHB) collaboration with iconic rapper YG on an exclusive strain combining elements of Jack Herer and OG for a euphoric high.

: Industry powerhouse .'s (OTCQX:KSHB) collaboration with iconic on an exclusive strain combining elements of and OG for a euphoric high. Congo Club : Artisan-grown cannabis from the boutique cultivator behind Red Congolese, one of the most sought-after Bay Area strains.

: Artisan-grown cannabis from the boutique cultivator behind Red Congolese, one of the most sought-after Bay Area strains. Nasha : Premium cold-water hash derived from small-batch, locally sourced craft cannabis.

: Premium cold-water hash derived from small-batch, locally sourced craft cannabis. Insane by Dr. Greenthumb: Ultra-premium indoor cannabis from rapper B-Real.

"More important than expansion itself is expanding with the right portfolio mix, one that excites consumers with new genetics and flavor profiles while delivering high-quality, consistent effects," said Tyson Rossi, senior vice president of product and revenue at MedMen. "MedMen is always seeking the best cannabis brands – from small craft collectives to national celebrity brands – to better serve our diverse base of customers and patients."

MMNFF Price Action:

MedMen's shares traded 2.44% higher at $0.21 per share at the market close On Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash