MedMen Appoints New COO: Roz Lipsey Takes The Reins

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) announced Monday it has promoted Roz Lipsey to a chief operating officer, succeeding Tim Bossidy, who has served as an interim COO since 2020.

Lipsey has been part of the company's executive management team since 2020. Prior to the promotion, she served as senior vice president of business operations.

With more than 25 years of operational experience, Lipsey's focus was on business start-ups, scaling and strategy.

Previously Lipsey served as president of a vertically integrated cannabis operation in Arizona, where she successfully scaled its cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail businesses prior to its acquisition by MedMen.

She also held leadership positions at family investment office Jokake Companies, cotton company Volkart/Anderson Clayton and the Foreign Agricultural Service.

Tom Lynch, CEO of MedMen, said he is thrilled to promote Lipsey to a new role in the Los Angeles company.

"During her time at MedMen, she has proven to be a sharp, results-driven leader with a deep understanding of our business and the inherent complexities of a fast-growing multi-state cannabis operation," Lynch said. "Her expertise and experience in this sector will be invaluable in this new phase of progress and momentum."

Bossidy will resume his role as a senior director at SierraConstellation Partners where he developed the cannabis practice and served in a number of interim management roles in cannabis and retail.

More recent news from MedMen:

MMNFF Price Action

MedMen's shares traded 2.59% lower at 26 cents per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of fauxels from Pexels