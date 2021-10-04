Justin Bieber Joins Cannabis Space For A Good Cause, Launches Peaches Prerolls

One of Gen Z and millennials’ favorite musicians, Justin Bieber, just joined a long list of celebrities who are full-on in the cannabis space, as marijuana legalization spreads across the nation.

The two-time Grammy-award winner and one of the best-selling pop music artists of all times joined the cannabis industry via a collaboration with the Los Angeles-based company Palms, reported Bloomberg.

Palms, which focuses on pre-rolls, and Bieber worked together on a line of joints dubbed “Peaches.” Bieber, who named the product, said it refers to a song from his recent album in which the chorus sings: “I got my peaches out in Georgia. I get my weed in California.”

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it –- especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. A spokeswoman declined to disclose the financial terms of the collaboration.

The 27-old Canadian pop star has openly talked about his relationship with marijuana, confirming he tried it at the age of 12 or 13, and even felt he’d

become dependent on it. According to Bieber, the pressure of stardom and constant press attention at such a young age led to him try cannabis, though at the time, he made it clear that not everyone would experience cannabis consumption in the same way nor would they necessarily become dependent on it. Many celebrities have admitted that they use medical marijuana.

Cannabis For A Good Cause

A portion of the sales from Bieber's cannabis products will support various nonprofits such as the Last Prisoner Project that works on freeing people who have been convicted of cannabis-related offenses and Veterans Walk and Talk, a group of war veterans advocating for cannabis as medicine. A portion of the profits will also be used to support diversity and inclusion within the cannabis community.

“They both closely align with Palms' mission of making cannabis approachable and mainstream,” Palms' CEO Noah Annes told Bloomberg.

Based on the 2020 HQ Cannabis Brand Affinity Report, Bieber’s target demographic, Gen Z and millennials, account for near 40% of the marijuana market.

Other celebrities already involved in the cannabis industry include Jay-Z who is a chief visionary officer of the Parent Company and has his own cannabis line MONOGRAM, Martha Stewart with her line of CBD products in partnership with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Carlos Santana whose weed brand is called Mirayo. Chris Weber, Rosario Dawson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Jim Belushi and many more are also involved in the space.

