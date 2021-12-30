QQQ
-1.20
402.75
-0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 827.92
47292.58
+ 1.78%
DIA
-0.76
365.60
-0.21%
SPY
-1.25
478.73
-0.26%
TLT
+ 1.23
145.44
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 1.20
167.39
+ 0.71%

Magic Johnson Praises Manu Ginobili: 'One Of The Most Unstoppable Forces In The NBA'

byJavier Hasse
December 30, 2021 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Magic Johnson Praises Manu Ginobili: 'One Of The Most Unstoppable Forces In The NBA'

Interview by Javier Hasse. Article by Henry Khederian.

During a recent conversation around his involvement in CBD company Uncle Bud’s, Earvin “Magic” Johnson — a five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP — found some time to discuss the basketball career of fellow great Manu Ginobili.

“He was one of the most unstoppable offensive forces we’ve seen in the NBA,” Johnson said. “Because he could shoot from the outside and then he had that incredible knack around the basket of scoring, even around taller opponents”.

Ginobili spent his entire NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs (2002-2018). Alongside teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, Ginobili won four NBA titles as a Spur. As the leader of the 2004 Argentina National Basketball squad, Ginobili won an olympic gold medal.

As such, it’s no surprise Ginobili is widely considered the greatest Argentine basketball player of all-time.

See also: Isiah Thomas Reminisces About Argentina, Praises Ginobili: 'I Truly Love Manu'

Johnson believes Ginobili’s performance on the hardcourt left a remarkable legacy not only in the NBA, but on the growth and visibility of the sport of basketball in Argentina.

“I love Manu. I think he helped the country of Argentina because he dominated and he won NBA Championships. So I know more young men and women wanted to play basketball, because I know it’s a soccer-crazed country.”

More than basketball, Johnson played five games in Argentina his career and took former NBA players to the country: “I had an amazing time when I went there.”

According to Johnson, Ginobili should be considered one of the primary drivers for a growing professional basketball landscape in Argentina.

“I think he opened up the door for many other pros to play out of Argentina and come into the NBA”.

Lee: Magic Johnson Elogia a Manu Ginóbili y Habla de su Legado

Lead image: John Russo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Weed At Its Finest: What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

Weed At Its Finest: What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

By WeedMaps News' Lindsay MaHarry, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. read more
Beyond Reefer Madness: Five Anti-Cannabis Films In The History Of Global Cinema

Beyond Reefer Madness: Five Anti-Cannabis Films In The History Of Global Cinema

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo.  read more
2021 Cannabis Legalization Standouts And New Laws That Will Ring In 2022

2021 Cannabis Legalization Standouts And New Laws That Will Ring In 2022

In 2021, fully five U.S. read more
Did Cannabis Fuel Wm. Shakespeare's Writing? Many Like Him Were And Are Still Inspired By The Plant

Did Cannabis Fuel Wm. Shakespeare's Writing? Many Like Him Were And Are Still Inspired By The Plant

Several years ago when the web overheated with speculation about whether William Shakespeare did or did not smoke weed, Sonnet 53 came to mind: “What is your substance, whereof are you made/That millions of strange shadows on you tend.” In fact, the reference to millions of strange shadows might even suggest the bard may have been consuming something even a bit stro read more