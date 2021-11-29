Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Mike Tyson Malawi's Cannabis Ambassador, Humble & Fume, BevCanna, Hollister Biosciences & GemmaCert

Humble & Fume's Robert Ritchot Retires

North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCPK: HUMBF) recently announced that its president of Canadian distribution and founder of BobHQ, Robert Ritchot, will retire.

The Toronto-based company said that Ritchot would continue his role on the board of directors.

Humble & Fume thanked Ritchot for his years of leadership and his dedication to building a solid cannabis accessories distribution company, whose legacy will remain strong as Humble enters its next growth phase.

"As we head into 2022, I am confident that Humble is well-positioned to continue to bridge the gap between cannabis brands, accessory producers, and the growing retail market in North America," Joel Toguri, Humble's CEO, commented. "We remain focused on increasing sales, driving margin growth, and maximizing financial performance for our shareholders."

BevCanna Elects Directors

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF)(FSE:7BC) said Wednesday that its shareholders elected board directors at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

The following experts will serve as directors of the Vancouver-based company:

Marcello Leone

John Campbell

Martino Ciambrelli

Phil Fontaine

Hollister Biosciences Elects Directors

Hollister Biosciences (CSE:HOLL) (OTC:HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) recently announced the results of the annual general and special shareholder meeting held on November 22.

The shareholders elected the following experts to serve as directors of the Vancouver-based company:

Jakob Ripshtein, CPA

Jacob Cohen

Eula Adams

Lily Dash, ESQ

Kevin Harrington

Brett Mecum

Mike Tyson Named Malawi's Official Cannabis Ambassador

The government of Malawi has asked former world heavyweight champ, Mike Tyson, to become the official ambassador for the country's cannabis industry.

Agriculture Minister Lobin Low sent a letter to Tyson inviting him to take up the role since the legalization in the country had created new opportunities.

"Malawi may not go it alone as the industry is complex [and requires] collaboration. I would therefore like to appoint you, Mr. Mike Tyson, as Malawi's Cannabis Branch ambassador," Mr. Lowe wrote, adding that The United States Cannabis Association was facilitating the deal with Tyson.

Tyson has invested in a cannabis farm in the US.

Colorado's The Green Solution dispensaries were the first in the nation to debut the much-anticipated Tyson 2.0 cannabis line on Black Friday.

Tyson 2.0's line of flower, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and pre-rolls are produced through an exclusive partnership with Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF).

Cannabis Veteran John Hunt Joins GemmaCert As Director Of Sales For North America

GemmaCert Ltd, a leading provider of cannabis diagnostics solutions, announced last week that industry veteran John Hunt is joining the company as director of sales for North America.

Hunt agreed to head sales in the US, Canada and Mexico and to help the company's strategy to move forward.

Most recently, he was a director of Global Sales for Purpl Scientific and also held senior executive positions with other companies, including Steep Hill in Colorado. Hunt also consulted companies in Massachusetts, Colorado, California, Missouri, Arkansas, Maine and Oregon. He owned two cannabis licenses, Green & Healthy Wellness in Colorado Springs and Nuggs in Denver, which he sold in 2019.

"John's expertise in sales execution will help us improve our value proposition to our customers, helping them build competitive advantages by adopting in-house and field-testing solutions based on our technology," Avi Rosenbaum, GemmaCert's director of global sales said.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash