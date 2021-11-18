Spotify Collaboration & Joe Rogan As Exclusive Advertiser Pushes cbdMD's Stock Up

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) announced Thursday that it has inked a contract extension of its advertising partnership with Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and the Joe Rogan Experience.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said that the exclusive CBD partnership, which was signed back in 2019, will continue through 2022 with the chart-topping podcast.

"This partnership is something we wanted to really focus on and extend into the new year," Martin Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD said. "Joe Rogan's audience are some of the most dedicated listeners, and they've always welcomed the CBD community with open arms. Just like Joe, we're fans first. cbdMD and the Joe Rogan Experience is the perfect partnership of product endorsement and real-life application. We're excited to see where this partnership goes well into 2022."

Rogan, a comedian and mixed martial arts commentator, is also known for his podcasts. As host of "The Joe Rogan Experience," he became exclusive to Spotify Technology SA in 2020.

Rogan And Flaming Joe

Later that year, Rogan launched a new CBD beverage in partnership with an energy drink company Kill Cliff.

Flaming Joe, a spicy jalapeño pineapple combination, contains 25 milligrams of CBD from 125 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp, B-vitamins, electrolytes and plant extracts.

"I've been enjoying Kill Cliff products for years, and everyone knows the benefits I think CBD provides," Rogan said earlier in an exclusive email. "I was fired up to collaborate with Kill Cliff to create a one-of-a-kind drink."

The podcaster has been advocating for cannabis and CBD for years, putting an emphasis on its many mental and physical benefits.

"People are more concerned than ever with living a healthy lifestyle. My advice is to relax and pop open a Flaming Joe," Rogan continued in the email.

