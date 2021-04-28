Joe Rogan On His CBD Beverage: If You're 'Concerned With Living A Healthy Lifestyle, Relax And Pop Open A Flaming Joe'

Ultra famous comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan recently launched a CBD-infused beverage with a great name: Flaming Joe.

Could it be a The Simpsons wink? Seems like it is!

The product was released in partnership with Kill Cliff, a clean energy drink company, and boasts a very unique taste Rogan and the company like to define as “spicy pineapple fusion.”

Flaming Joe – Joe Rogan CBD Beverage – Kill Cliff

The Flaming Joe features 25mg of CBD, derived from 125mg of broad-spectrum hemp, as well as B-vitamins, electrolytes, and plant extracts. Same as all other Kill Cliff drinks, the new product has no sugar or artificial ingredients.

“I’ve been enjoying Kill Cliff products for years and everyone knows the benefits I think CBD provides,” Rogan said in an exclusive email.

“I was fired up to collaborate with Kill Cliff to create a one-of-a-kind drink,” he added.

A Long Time Advocate

Often regarded as the world’s #1 podcaster, Rogan has been advocating for cannabis and CBD for a very long time, highlighting its many mental and physical benefits.

“People are more concerned than ever with living a healthy lifestyle. My advice is to relax and pop open a Flaming Joe,” Rogan continued in the email.

Kill Cliff president John Timar was understandably thrilled to work with Rogan.

“Our guys, Jerry Barker and Mitch Brown, did a remarkable job nailing the flavor concept and creating an awesome can design worthy of this product,” he said.

In a little over a year, Kill Cliff has become a leader in the CBD beverages space, and recently signed six-time Emmy-Award-winning creator of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus, as its chief marketing officer.

“Today’s consumer is rightfully more aware than ever of what they put in their bodies. Kill Cliff is by far the best tasting and healthiest energy drink available,” Brenkus concluded. “I’m honored to be part of the clean energy drink company that is literally disrupting the industry.”

You can find Flaming Joe here.

Versión en Español en El Planteo: Joe Rogan y Kill Cliff Lanzan Bebida con CBD: ‘Relájate y Abre una Flaming Joe’

This article was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission.