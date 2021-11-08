$ACB Expands European Presence; $MSOS Sees Massive Volume Spike — Cannabis Daily November 8, 2021
Exciting Week for Investing in Cannabis Stocks!
JP Morgan rescinding news on cannabis stock restriction?
GOP's legalization bill treats marijuana like alcohol?
Safe banking to pass by 2022?
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
- AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS)
- Curaleaf Holdings(OTCQX:CURLF)
- Cresco Labs(OTCQX:CRLBF)
- Aurora Cannabis(NASDAQ:ACB)
- Agrify(NASDAQ:AGFY)
- Canopy Growth(NASDAQ:CGC)
- Heritage Cannabis Holding(OTCQX:HERTF)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media
Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.