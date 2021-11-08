QQQ
$ACB Expands European Presence; $MSOS Sees Massive Volume Spike — Cannabis Daily November 8, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 8, 2021 3:33 pm
Exciting Week for Investing in Cannabis Stocks!

JP Morgan rescinding news on cannabis stock restriction?

GOP's legalization bill treats marijuana like alcohol?

Safe banking to pass by 2022?

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

  • AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS)
  • Curaleaf Holdings(OTCQX:CURLF)
  • Cresco Labs(OTCQX:CRLBF)
  • Aurora Cannabis(NASDAQ:ACB)
  • Agrify(NASDAQ:AGFY)
  • Canopy Growth(NASDAQ:CGC)
  • Heritage Cannabis Holding(OTCQX:HERTF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

