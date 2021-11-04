QQQ
+ 3.81
389.38
+ 0.97%
BTC/USD
-1671.62
61224.86
-2.66%
DIA
-0.82
362.38
-0.23%
SPY
+ 1.29
463.43
+ 0.28%
TLT
+ 1.24
144.33
+ 0.85%
GLD
+ 1.72
164.05
+ 1.04%

Halo Collective Parts With Akanda, Creates African Medical Cannabis Co. To Reach International Markets

byJelena Martinovic
November 4, 2021 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Halo Collective Parts With Akanda, Creates African Medical Cannabis Co. To Reach International Markets

On Thursday, Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB:HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) announced the completion of its previously-announced share purchase transaction with Akanda Corp.

The transaction creates two stand-alone entities, Halo, which will continue to focus on the North American adult-use cannabis market, and Akanda, which will focus on medical cannabis for international markets, Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo, explained.

What Happened?

Prior to the closing of the transaction, Halo completed an internal reorganization, under which each of Bophelo Bio Science & Wellness Pty. Ltd. and CanMart Ltd. became, directly or indirectly, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Cannaheath Limited, a company registered in Malta, which at the time was a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Halo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Halo exchanged 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cannahealth to Akanda in exchange for 13.13 million common shares in the capital of Akanda, representing deemed consideration of $13.1 million, which is equal to Halo's book value of Bophelo and CanMart.

"The separation provides each business with the flexibility to pursue its unique strategy and optimize its own capital structure, which we believe will lead to long-term success and value creation," Sidhu continued.

The transaction also substantially decreases Halo's overhead spending by roughly $9.6 million annually as Akanda intends to be self-funding, taking the company one closer step to profitability, Halo's CEO added. 

Following the completion of the transaction, Halo owns approximately 68.3% of the issued and outstanding Akanda shares.

In addition, Halo and Akanda entered into an investor rights agreement that provides the Halo board observation rights and the right to nominate a director to the Akanda board of directors in certain circumstances. Philip van den Berg, the CFO and a director of the Halo, is currently serving as its nominee on Akanda's board of directors.

In August, the company made some management changes in relation to the business reorganization, announcing Louisa Mojela, Tej Virk, Charles Kie, and Philip van den Berg as members of Akanda's board.

Akanda Issues $6.6M Secured Convertible Debenture To Halo

As part of the transaction closing, Akanda issued a secured convertible debenture to Halo in the principal amount of $6.6 million in exchange for setting off all outstanding indebtedness owed by Bophelo and Canmart to Halo.

The Debenture matures on Nov. 2, 2022 and bears an interest rate of 1% annually. In addition, it can be paid in Akanda shares.

What's Next?

Virk, serving as CEO and director of Akanda, said that Akanda is ready to reach international markets via multiple channels, including through CanMart, the company's licensed UK-based importer and distributor, Cantourage, Europe-based EU GMP providers of medical cannabis, as well as through other progressive parts of the supply chain that it builds.

"At our GACP-certified Bophelo campus in Lesotho, we're leveraging the country's ideal growing conditions and exceptional talent pool to produce medical cannabis that we believe will be of the highest quality at an extremely competitive cost," Virk added.

More recent news from Halo Collective:

Photo: Courtesy of Halo Collective Inc.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Halo Collective Raises Nearly $16M Through ATM Program

Halo Collective Raises Nearly $16M Through ATM Program

Cannabis company Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) has raised roughly CA$20 million ($15.65 million) through its at-the-market equity financing program. read more
Halo Collective Acquires Huge Indoor Grow Facility In OR, Will Open More Cannabis Dispensaries Soon

Halo Collective Acquires Huge Indoor Grow Facility In OR, Will Open More Cannabis Dispensaries Soon

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) said Monday that it has closed a previously announced acquisition of Food Concepts LLC, the master tenant of a roughly 55,000 square foot indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and wholesale facility based in Portland, Oregon. read more
The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of September 13, 2021. Contents read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Eden Empire, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Nabis

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Eden Empire, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Nabis

Eden Empire Welcomes Seasoned Investing Expert Philip van den Berg, Dario Meli Steps Down As Director Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) said Monday that it had tapped Philip van den Berg to serve on its board of directors. In addition, van den Berg agreed to serve as chairman of the company's Audit Committee. read more