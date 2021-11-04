Halo Collective Parts With Akanda, Creates African Medical Cannabis Co. To Reach International Markets

On Thursday, Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB:HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) announced the completion of its previously-announced share purchase transaction with Akanda Corp.

The transaction creates two stand-alone entities, Halo, which will continue to focus on the North American adult-use cannabis market, and Akanda, which will focus on medical cannabis for international markets, Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo, explained.

What Happened?

Prior to the closing of the transaction, Halo completed an internal reorganization, under which each of Bophelo Bio Science & Wellness Pty. Ltd. and CanMart Ltd. became, directly or indirectly, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Cannaheath Limited, a company registered in Malta, which at the time was a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Halo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Halo exchanged 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cannahealth to Akanda in exchange for 13.13 million common shares in the capital of Akanda, representing deemed consideration of $13.1 million, which is equal to Halo's book value of Bophelo and CanMart.

"The separation provides each business with the flexibility to pursue its unique strategy and optimize its own capital structure, which we believe will lead to long-term success and value creation," Sidhu continued.

The transaction also substantially decreases Halo's overhead spending by roughly $9.6 million annually as Akanda intends to be self-funding, taking the company one closer step to profitability, Halo's CEO added.

Following the completion of the transaction, Halo owns approximately 68.3% of the issued and outstanding Akanda shares.

In addition, Halo and Akanda entered into an investor rights agreement that provides the Halo board observation rights and the right to nominate a director to the Akanda board of directors in certain circumstances. Philip van den Berg, the CFO and a director of the Halo, is currently serving as its nominee on Akanda's board of directors.

In August, the company made some management changes in relation to the business reorganization, announcing Louisa Mojela, Tej Virk, Charles Kie, and Philip van den Berg as members of Akanda's board.

Akanda Issues $6.6M Secured Convertible Debenture To Halo

As part of the transaction closing, Akanda issued a secured convertible debenture to Halo in the principal amount of $6.6 million in exchange for setting off all outstanding indebtedness owed by Bophelo and Canmart to Halo.

The Debenture matures on Nov. 2, 2022 and bears an interest rate of 1% annually. In addition, it can be paid in Akanda shares.

What's Next?

Virk, serving as CEO and director of Akanda, said that Akanda is ready to reach international markets via multiple channels, including through CanMart, the company's licensed UK-based importer and distributor, Cantourage, Europe-based EU GMP providers of medical cannabis, as well as through other progressive parts of the supply chain that it builds.

"At our GACP-certified Bophelo campus in Lesotho, we're leveraging the country's ideal growing conditions and exceptional talent pool to produce medical cannabis that we believe will be of the highest quality at an extremely competitive cost," Virk added.

More recent news from Halo Collective:

Photo: Courtesy of Halo Collective Inc.