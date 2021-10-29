Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, MedMen, Halo Collective, Fire & Flower, Cronos Group, Perfect Union

Halo Collective Hires John Ford As SVP Of Retail Ahead Of Opening Its First California Store

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX:HCAND) (Germany: A9K0) announced Friday that it has hired John Ford to serve as senior vice president of retail.

The new appointment comes ahead of the debut of the company's first out of ten proposed Budega dispensaries in Southern California.

Based in Toronto, the company plans to launch its first retail location in the Golden State by the year-end.

Ford has vast experience in the retail sector, having held directorship positions with Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Most recently, he served as a chief revenue officer and head of retail at Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF).

"Building this retail footprint from the ground up is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to helping Halo, and the Budega retail dispensary differentiates itself in the industry," Ford said. "We anticipate making Budega the go-to destination for the large and growing consumer population in Southern California."

Nadia Vattovaz Leaves Fire & Flower Holdings

Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) announced Thursday that Nadia Vattovaz is no longer a part of the company's executive management team.

Most recently, Vattovaz served as the company's chief operating officer, overseeing its real estate, construction, marketing, merchandising, distribution and retail operations functions.

"We thank Nadia for her dedication and contributions to Fire & Flower throughout its early stages of rapid growth," Trevor Fencott, president and CEO of Fire & Flower said. "Nadia's retail and financial experience has been foundational in our development both as a public company and as a leading Canadian cannabis retailer."

Cronos Group's CIO Dr. Todd Abraham Retires

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) revealed Friday that Dr. Todd Abraham will retire as its chief innovation officer after a distinguished 40-year career, including the last two years at the company.

Arye Weigensberg, general manager at Cronos Research Labs and vice president of research and technology, agreed to assume the role as head of research and development on an interim basis.

Among his key accomplishments, Dr. Abraham spearheaded Cronos Group's partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks.

"Cronos Group is grateful for Todd's vision and talent," Kurt Schmidt, Cronos' president and CEO. "Under his leadership, we have strengthened our focus on innovation, product development, and consumer insights, building a robust research team that is a leader in the cannabis industry."

Acreage Holdings' COO Robert Daino To Retire Next Year

Cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTC:ACRHF) reported Tuesday that Robert J. Daino is retiring on March 31, 2022.

The company has already launched a national search for Daino's replacement.

Daino will continue in his position as COO until his retirement date to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities to his successor.

Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage praised Diano's "relentless pursuit and unwavering expectations" for operational excellence.

"His steadfast commitment and strong leadership have helped build a solid foundation for the continued long-term growth of our company," Caldini added. "I would like to thank him on behalf of the entire team for his contributions, we will miss his impactful presence and wish him nothing but happiness and success in the future."

MedMen Promotes Roz Lipsey To COO

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has promoted Roz Lipsey to chief operating officer, succeeding Tim Bossidy, who served as an interim COO since 2020.

Prior to the promotion, she served as senior vice president of business operations, being part of the company's executive management team since 2020.

Lipsey brings over 25 years of operational experience, focusing on business start-ups, scaling, and strategy.

"During her time at MedMen, she has proven to be a sharp, results-driven leader with a deep understanding of our business and the inherent complexities of a fast-growing multi-state cannabis operation," Tom Lynch, CEO of MedMen, commented on Lipsey's appointment. "Her expertise and experience in this sector will be invaluable in this new phase of progress and momentum."

Perfect Union Appoints Denyelle Bruno As New CEO

Cannabis retailer Perfect Union recently announced it has named Denyelle Bruno as its new CEO.

Bruno was awarded 2020 CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, among other prestigious leadership awards, while serving as CEO of Tender Greens, where she restructured the farm-to-fork restaurant chain to prepare it for broad national scale.

In addition, Bruno was part of the team that created Apple's retail experience and personally opened the first Apple store.

The Sacramento, California-based company revealed that former CEO David Spradlin would continue to serve as president.

"Our goal has always been to earn the trust of our medical and adult-use customers by bringing them quality products and investing in the communities we serve," Spradlin said. "This focus has led to tremendous growth and the need to bring in a truly experienced business builder. I am thrilled that Denyelle will join as CEO and my partner in building a world-class team and taking this company to new heights."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash