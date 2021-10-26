fbpx

Village Farms' Balance Health Botanicals Launches New Products, Highlighting Hemp's Benefits Beyond CBD

byJelena Martinovic
October 26, 2021 10:01 am
Village Farms' Balance Health Botanicals Launches New Products, Highlighting Hemp's Benefits Beyond CBD

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) (TSX:VFF) announced Tuesday that Balanced Health Botanicals, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its innovative Synergy Collection.

The new product line was developed to enhance the multitude of benefits offered by the hemp plant beyond CBD alone, the Vancouver-based company reported.

It consists of Balanced Health's first-ever CBD + Functional Mushroom (non-hallucinogenic), Kava Root and CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) products.

In addition, the Synergy Collection also features CBDistillery's top-selling CBG (Cannabigerol) & CBN (Cannabinol) formulations, including a new line of tinctures, vegan-friendly capsules and drink mixes, as well as all-new CBG + CBD and CBN + CBD gummies across four categories Daytime Synergy, Sleep Synergy, Raw Synergy, and Wellness Synergy.

Michael DeGiglio, CEO of Village Farms called the launch of the new product line a "significant milestone in the evolution of the CBDistillery product pipeline that we believe further strengthens its positions as a top-five US CBD brand1 and a top-ranked website within the CBD category.

"The Synergy Collection not only allows Balanced Health to continue to build product offerings that have full-spectrum CBD, as well as other cannabinoids and other all-natural ingredients such as THC and, importantly, supporting the opportunity for the more diverse wellness product line in the future," DeGiglio added.

Recent News From Village Farms:

VFF Price Action

Village Farms' shares traded 1.78% higher at $8.02 per share during the pre-market session on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Village Farms International, Inc.

