Village Farms Acquires CBD-Platform Balanced Health Botanicals For $75M
- Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) has acquired Balanced Health Botanicals, a Colorado-based Cannabidiol (CBD)-platform, for $75 million. The purchase price consists of $30 million cash and $45 million in stock.
- Village Farms anticipates the deal to allow it to enter the US CBD market adjacent to the high-THC cannabis market and the broader consumer packaged goods (CPG) wellness arena.
- Village Farms expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income and contribute annualized sales of more than $30 million at an annualized adjusted EBITDA margin of over 15% in 2022.
- Balanced Health has a range of CBD products, including ingestible, edible, and topical applications distributed via e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail channels.
- "As a well-established, profitable leader in the US retail CBD market, Balanced Health is the right opportunity, at the right time, to take our next major step forward in anticipation of regulatory clarity that will propel the growth of this nascent market," said CEO Michael DeGiglio.
- Village Farms held $123.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: VFF shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $8.88 on the last check Monday.
