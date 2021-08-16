fbpx

QQQ
-3.87
372.69
-1.05%
DIA
-1.54
356.93
-0.43%
SPY
-2.62
448.54
-0.59%
TLT
+ 1.04
147.51
+ 0.7%
GLD
+ 0.67
165.72
+ 0.4%

Village Farms Acquires CBD-Platform Balanced Health Botanicals For $75M

byShivani Kumaresan
August 16, 2021 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Village Farms Acquires CBD-Platform Balanced Health Botanicals For $75M
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) has acquired Balanced Health Botanicals, a Colorado-based Cannabidiol (CBD)-platform, for $75 million. The purchase price consists of $30 million cash and $45 million in stock.
  • Village Farms anticipates the deal to allow it to enter the US CBD market adjacent to the high-THC cannabis market and the broader consumer packaged goods (CPG) wellness arena.
  • Village Farms expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income and contribute annualized sales of more than $30 million at an annualized adjusted EBITDA margin of over 15% in 2022.
  • Balanced Health has a range of CBD products, including ingestible, edible, and topical applications distributed via e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail channels.
  • "As a well-established, profitable leader in the US retail CBD market, Balanced Health is the right opportunity, at the right time, to take our next major step forward in anticipation of regulatory clarity that will propel the growth of this nascent market," said CEO Michael DeGiglio.
  • Village Farms held $123.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: VFF shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $8.88 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/10: The Leaders Of Cannabis Industry Expected To Push Ahead This Year Widening The Gap

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

Cukes, Cannabis, Peppers And Tomatoes: Village Farms Has The Full Salad, Cantor Fitzgerald Calls Co's Q2 Earnings 'Neutral But Constructive'

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) reported second-quarter financial read more

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/9: Huge Week For Cannabis

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

Is Cannabis The Hottest Market Right Now? Aurora, Canopy And Sundial Among Top Bullish Stocks For August 5, 2021

GAINERS: 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 17.39% at $3.51 Elixinol Wellness (OTC: ELLX) shares closed up 11.11% at $0.10 read more