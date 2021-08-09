fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.34
367.71
+ 0.09%
DIA
-1.11
353.20
-0.32%
SPY
-0.74
443.23
-0.17%
TLT
+ 0.39
147.39
+ 0.26%
GLD
-1.95
166.59
-1.18%

Village Farms' Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Co. Revenue Jumps 41% To $24.8M, Positive Adjusted EBITDA Of $7.4M

byNina Zdinjak
August 9, 2021 9:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Village Farms' Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Co. Revenue Jumps 41% To $24.8M, Positive Adjusted EBITDA Of $7.4M

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX:VFF) reported its second-quarter financial results on Monday with consolidated sales of $70.4 million, which compares to $47.6 million in the same period of 2020. The company attributed the boost in sales mostly to the inclusion of Pure Sunfarms’ second-quarter revenues of $24.76 million and also to improved produce supply partner sales. 

Consolidated Second Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Quarterly gross margin increased $1.7 million reaching $5.27 million, compared to $3.53 million in the corresponding period of the prior year;
  • Net loss for the period amounted to $4.5 million or a loss of $0.06 per share, versus a net loss of $100.000 or $0.01 loss per share in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached $1.6 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year;

Pure Sunfarms’ Second Quarter Key Takeaways  

  • Pure Sunfarms adjusted EBITDA improved 192% sequentially reaching record CA$9.1 million ($7.4 million) since the rollout of its retail branded products in 2019; This marks, the company’s 11th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA;
  • Total net sales hit CA$30.4 million, compared to CA$12.9 million in the same period of 2020;
  • Net income for the period amounted to CA$4.0 million, versus net income of CA$1.0 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year;
  • The gross margin was 40%, compared to 33% in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Its retail branded sales improved 135% year-over-year, and 22% sequentially, having the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential growth;
  • Sunfarms was the top-selling brand of dried flower products in Alberta, British Colombia and with the Ontario Cannabis Store for the quarter;

"We are so proud to report another record quarter for Pure Sunfarms' retail branded sales, which grew 22% sequentially – the fourth consecutive quarter of 20%-plus growth – which contributed to total net sales growth of 38% sequentially, once again outpacing the broader retail cannabis market as we continue to gain national market share," Michael DeGiglio, Village Farms CEO stated. "Importantly, we are also reporting a 192% sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA for Pure Sunfarms this quarter to C$9.1 million, a record since our Retail Branded Sales launch, and further evidence of the importance of our large-scale, low-cost cultivation capabilities combined with an exceptional management team and the right brand and product strategy."

Price Action 

Village Farms’ shares were trading 1.11% lower at $9.80 per share during Monday’s pre-market session. 

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Analyst: Cantor Lowers Price Target On Village Farms, Prefers To Remain 'Sidelined' Despite 25% Drop

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) disclosed its first-quarter consolidated revenue of $52.4 million, up by 63% read more

Village Farms Shares Plummet On First Quarter Earnings

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) posted its first-quarter financial results Monday with consolidated revenue of $52.4 million, up by 63% from the same period in 2020. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Trulieve's $2.1B Acquisition, New ETF, Earnings, Federal Legalization And More

In a week of big M&A news and mixed earnings reports, cannabis stocks traded mostly down. read more

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of May 3rd – 9th, 2021. read more