fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.11
354.89
+ 1.42%
BTC/USD
+ 47.35
57414.67
+ 0.08%
DIA
+ 4.23
339.66
+ 1.23%
SPY
+ 5.52
429.66
+ 1.27%
TLT
+ 0.11
145.23
+ 0.08%
GLD
+ 0.41
167.19
+ 0.24%

BevCanna Inks White Label Deal To Produce Averi Health Infused Beverages

byJelena Martinovic
October 14, 2021 10:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BevCanna Inks White Label Deal To Produce Averi Health Infused Beverages

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF) said Thursday it has entered into an agreement to manufacture and distribute white label cannabis beverages for Averi Health Products.

Under the deal with the Vancouver-based company, Averi Health agreed to launch a portfolio of cannabis-infused beverages into the Canadian market by employing BevCanna’s white label partnership model, which allows non-licensed partners to enter the cannabis market in the country seamlessly and compliantly.

In addition, Averi Health is the sixth client that BevCanna added to its growing roster of high-profile, white-label-infused cannabis clients.

“Our white-label program gives these brands confidence that their beverages will be produced to the highest quality standards and widely distributed through our extensive Canadian network,” said Melise Panetta, president of BevCanna. ”Averi is a great example of this next generation of beverage creators that are coming to BevCanna to bring their cannabis-infused concepts to life.”

Founded by Terry Donnelly, creator and former CEO of the award-winning Hill Street Beverage Co., Averi focuses on creating cannabis and hemp-infused adult beverage options for those consumers who desire alternate beverage options without compromising on taste, complexity, sophistication or social experiences.

In the meantime, the move comes on the heels of cannabis beverage brand Keef Brands’ debut in Ontario and Alberta, under the deal with BevCanna. In addition, Keef Brands acquired an equity position in the company last year.

BVNNF Price Action

BevCanna shares were trading 0.78% higher at 22 cents Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Keef Brands Cannabis Beverages Now Available In Ontario And Alberta

Keef Brands Cannabis Beverages Now Available In Ontario And Alberta

Cannabis beverage brand Keef Brands revealed Wednesday that it is expanding its reach to Canada. read more
BevCanna Inks White-Label Deal to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands

BevCanna Inks White-Label Deal to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) announced Thursday it has signed a white-label agreement with Xebra Brands Ltd., another cannabis beverage company. Xebra is a private company pending a public listing. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: AWH, Neptune, Keef Brands, Canopy Growth, Cresco

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: AWH, Neptune, Keef Brands, Canopy Growth, Cresco

Cannabis Co Ascend Wellness Holdings Taps Former Ford Exec Joe Hinrichs To Its Board Vertically integrated multi-state operator Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH) has tapped Joe Hinrichs to its board of directors. read more
Cannabis Beverage Maker BevCanna Inks Supply Deal With VIVO's Subsidiary To Infuse Vertosa's Emulsions Into Its Products

Cannabis Beverage Maker BevCanna Inks Supply Deal With VIVO's Subsidiary To Infuse Vertosa's Emulsions Into Its Products

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF), a producer of cannabis beverages, teamed up with VIVO Cannabis Inc.’s (TSX: VIVO) subsidiary ABcann Medicinals Inc. to enhance its cannabis-infused beverages. read more