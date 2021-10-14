BevCanna Inks White Label Deal To Produce Averi Health Infused Beverages

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF) said Thursday it has entered into an agreement to manufacture and distribute white label cannabis beverages for Averi Health Products.

Under the deal with the Vancouver-based company, Averi Health agreed to launch a portfolio of cannabis-infused beverages into the Canadian market by employing BevCanna’s white label partnership model, which allows non-licensed partners to enter the cannabis market in the country seamlessly and compliantly.

In addition, Averi Health is the sixth client that BevCanna added to its growing roster of high-profile, white-label-infused cannabis clients.

“Our white-label program gives these brands confidence that their beverages will be produced to the highest quality standards and widely distributed through our extensive Canadian network,” said Melise Panetta, president of BevCanna. ”Averi is a great example of this next generation of beverage creators that are coming to BevCanna to bring their cannabis-infused concepts to life.”

Founded by Terry Donnelly, creator and former CEO of the award-winning Hill Street Beverage Co., Averi focuses on creating cannabis and hemp-infused adult beverage options for those consumers who desire alternate beverage options without compromising on taste, complexity, sophistication or social experiences.

In the meantime, the move comes on the heels of cannabis beverage brand Keef Brands’ debut in Ontario and Alberta, under the deal with BevCanna. In addition, Keef Brands acquired an equity position in the company last year.

BVNNF Price Action

BevCanna shares were trading 0.78% higher at 22 cents Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash.