Keef Brands Cannabis Beverages Now Available In Ontario And Alberta

Cannabis beverage brand Keef Brands revealed Wednesday that it is expanding its reach to Canada.

The Denver-based company announced that its wide assortment of top-quality cannabis drinks is now available in the province of Ontario with Alberta, under the deal with cannabis beverage leader BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF).

In addition, the debut of Keef Brands products in British Columbia is following closely behind.

BevCanna announced in December that Keef Brands acquired an equity position in the company. That deal called for BevCanna to provide production and distribution services for Keef Brands in Canada, launching the brand in the following two quarters.

“Cannabis beverages are a recent addition to the Canadian market, but the demand for this category is on the rise, as beverages can be an approachable and delicious way to consume cannabis,” Travis Tharp, the company’s CEO told Benzinga. “Keef Brands is proud to partner with industry leader BevCanna to be at the forefront of this category. We invite cannabis consumers across the continent to come together and enjoy a drink with Keef Brands.”

The expansion into Canada follows Keef Brands’ steady growth within the United States, including launching in three new states – Missouri, Ohio, and Maine – earlier this year.

The first drinks to be available in Canada come from Keef Brands’ top-selling Classic Soda product line, including Bubba Kush Root Beer, Original Cola, and Orange Kush flavors, with more to come.

The company currently operates in nine markets and is poised to have another benchmark year.

