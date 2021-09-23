Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: High Tide Expands, Harvest Health, Fluent By Cansortium And Ayr Wellness Each Open Shops In Florida

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) is continuing on its streak of store openings in Ontario.

Last Thursday, the Calgary-based company kicked off sales of recreational cannabis at its new Canna Cabana retail location at 106 Silvercreek Parkway North in Guelph, making it the

second store in the city, 24th in Ontario and 95th nationwide.

A week later, High Tide opened yet another two shops in the province.

Located at 450 Garrison Road in Fort Erie and 1491 Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil are now selling cannabis products for adult use, bringing the company's total number of branded retail locations across Canada to 97 and 26 in Ontario.

"With the opening of the new Fort Erie and Innisfil locations, we continue to broaden our Ontario footprint into strategic regional markets, with several additional openings slated to take us to thirty stores in Canada's largest province over the coming days," said Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

Harvest Health Opens 13th Florida Location

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) opened another Florida-based store last week, ahead of its $2.1 billion merger with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTC:TCNNF).

Located at 2631 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, the new shop is the 13th in the Sunshine State.

Steve White, CEO of Harvest Health, said they are thrilled to launch another dispensary in Florida.

"We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets," White added.

Fluent By Cansortium Opens 27th Florida Store In Fruitland Park, Plans to Open Four More In 2022

Fluent by Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQX:CNTMF), a vertically integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent brand, recently opened Fluent Fruitland Park, its 27th retail location in Florida, just a month after launching operations at its new 43,000 square-foot greenhouse cultivation facility in Homestead.

The new dispensary is located at 3460 US-27, in the vicinity of the largest retirement community in the United States—The Villages.

The store's offering includes a wide range of cannabis products, including Fluent flower and pre-rolls, Sweetwater premium flower, Black Line potency oils, Moods oils and Fluent Gels by Smokiez, to name a few.

CEO Robert Beasley expects to open four additional stores in the first half of 2022, bringing the company's total Florida footprint to 31 retail locations.

"Fluent is one of only a few dispensaries serving the area, and we will have many high-quality products to offer from our recently expanded cultivation projects throughout the state," Beasley said.

Ayr Wellness Opens Liberty Health Sciences West Pensacola, 41st Store In Florida

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) is opening a new Liberty Health Sciences in Florida.

The company's 41st store in the Sunshine State is located at 2146 W. 9 Mile Rd in Pensacola, and spans 1,330 square feet.

It features LHS's expanded selection of flower strains, in addition to Ayr's recently launched Origyn concentrates, Big Pete's Cookies and Secret Orchard vape cartridges.

"We continue to improve the overall consumer experience to reach Ayr's high standards and are very proud of the progress that our team has made in the short time that we've owned the business," Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr said Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of RODNAE Productions from Pexels