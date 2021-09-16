fbpx

Harvest Health Opens Yet Another Medical Cannabis Dispensary Ahead Of $2.1B Trulieve Merger

byJelena Martinovic
September 16, 2021 12:37 pm
Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) has opened yet another medical dispensary in Florida, on the heel of kicking off cannabis sales at its new store in Jacksonville.

Located at 2631 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, the new shop is the 13th retail location in the Sunshine State.

The Tempe, Arizona-headquartered company runs additional dispensaries in Gainesville, Kissimmee, Lehigh Acres, Longwood, North Jacksonville, North Miami Beach, North Port, Olympia Heights, South Jacksonville, South Miami Beach, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach.

"We are pleased to open our thirteenth Harvest location in Florida, one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the U.S.," Steve White, CEO of Harvest Health said Thursday. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets."

The latest move comes ahead of the long-awaited merger with cannabis giant Trulieve Cannabis Corp, which recently cut the ribbon on its 100th store nationwide.

Once the $2.1 billion merger deal is wrapped up, the newly combined company will have operations in 11 states, including a total cultivation and processing capacity of 3.1 million square feet spread across 22 facilities, as well as 126 retail locations selling both medical and recreational cannabis.

Price Action

Harvest Health's shares traded 1.41% higher at $2.87 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash

