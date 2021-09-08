fbpx

VIDEO: Cannabis Sales Booming Going Into Q4 - Red White And Bloom CEO On Key US Markets

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 8, 2021 1:25 pm
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse Invited Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom Brands (OTC:RWBYF). 
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF)
  • Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC)
  • Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI)
  • Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF)
  • Ayr Wellness (OTC:AYRWF)

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qja87VhE9S4

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

