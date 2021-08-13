Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Green Dragon, Columbia Care, Superette, Trulieve, Verano, Gage, Ayr Wellness

Green Dragon Opens First Two Florida Medical Cannabis Stores With Plans To Launch More By Year-End

Cannabis operator Green Dragon has kicked off sales at its first two dispensaries in South Florida.

The new stores located at 1660 S Congress Ave, Suite 3, in Boynton Beach, and 7343 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth Beach are “first of many dispensaries we are opening throughout Florida in 2021,” Alex Levine, Green Dragon’s co-founder and chief development officer, recently said.

Levine added that the company is building new stores in West Palm Beach, Tampa, Jacksonville, Ocala, Merritt Island and Titusville.

“Green Dragon’s goal is to have at least 20 locations secured by the end of 2021,” Levine added.

The Denver-based company, which launched in 2009, entered into the Sunshine State as a licensed medical marijuana treatment center last year.

Columbia Care Kicks Off Rec Cannabis Sales At Downtown Boston Dispensary

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) has opened doors on its co-located downtown Boston dispensary on Milk Street, operating as Patriot Care.

The New York-based company launched adult-use sales on Tuesday, August 10.

“We are proud to be one of Boston’s first downtown dispensaries to offer adult-use access,” Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care, commented. “It’s an honor to open our doors to recreational cannabis customers and offer them the same high-quality products and services our medical patients depend upon in their health and wellness journey.”

Patriot Care has been serving patients since 2016. Now the store will be rebranded to Cannabist as part of Columbia Care’s ongoing conversion of its retail network to Cannabist across the country.

Superette Launches Cannabis Grab-n-Go Retail Location In Toronto's Trinity-Bellwoods Park

Cannabis retail brand Superette is opening its first express shop, Sip 'N' Smoke, located in Toronto's Trinity-Bellwoods Park.

The new retail location is a 690 square feet kiosk serving only pre-rolls and infused beverages.

"We're thrilled to finally be opening our doors in one of the most iconic spots in the city, despite the steady influx of cannabis shops in the neighborhood," CEO Mimi Lam said Wednesday. "It was important for Superette to show up in a way that is uniquely ourselves. Welcome to Sip' N' Smoke, the perfect parkside shop."

Trulieve Opens Second Store In Massachusetts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) is opening its second shop in Massachusetts on Saturday, August 14, on the heels of opening a dispensary in Northampton.

The new store, located at 142-A Southbridge St. in Worcester, is the company's 97th store nationwide.

The store's offering will include a wide range of cannabis products, including the company's newest brands – Muse, Momenta, Sweet Talk and Cultivar Collection – alongside other Trulieve-branded products.

"Building on the recent opening of our Northampton dispensary, we are excited to open in Worcester and bring our premium cannabis products to central Massachusetts," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, commented. "Massachusetts adult-use cannabis customers are some of the first in the country to experience our new brand portfolio, which provides a full assortment of the highest-quality cannabis products on the market today."

Verano Holdings Opens 36th MÜV Florida Dispensary In Tampa

Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) has announced the opening of yet another MÜV Florida dispensary just days following the opening of a store in Bradenton.

The new shop is located at 2617 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa, within walking distance to the city’s acclaimed Hyde Park restaurant and shopping area. It’s the company's 36th MÜV Florida dispensary.

“We’re very pleased to continue expanding access to premium medical cannabis for Florida patients,” John Tipton, president of Verano, said Friday. “As always, we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our patients and build upon our presence in a wonderful community here in Tampa.”

Gage Growth Opens Its 10th Provisioning Center In Burton, Michigan

Michigan-based cannabis brand and operator Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) is opening its 10th provisioning center in Burton.

The new 4,600 square foot store, located at 1234 N. Center Road, will serve both medical and recreational customers.

"Michigan continues to be one of the strongest cannabis markets in the country, and the opening of our 10th store location in the state is further proof of our continued commitment to provide greater access to high-quality cannabis in Michigan," Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage, said Friday. "Our team is excited to serve customers and patients in the Burton area and make a positive impact on the community."

Ayr Wellness Opens Liberty Health Dispensary In Ocala, Plans To Open Additional 11 Stores By Year-End

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) is opening another Liberty Health dispensary at 4920 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Florida.

The nearly 3,000 square foot store features a variety of cannabis products, including the company’s expanded selection of flower strains, as well as its newly launched Origyn concentrates and Big Pete’s Cookies.

“We believe this is a critical time to be opening dispensaries in the Florida marketplace, putting our stake in the ground in attractive locations throughout the state,” Jonathan Sandelman, Ayr CEO said Thursday. “We now have 39 open stores in Florida and are targeting eleven more store openings before the end of the year.”

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash