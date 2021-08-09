Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Launches 16th Shop In Arizona Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve, GTI, SKYMINT, Verano Each Open Stores

SKYMINT Opens 15th Shop In Michigan

Michigan cannabis retailer SKYMINT kicked off sales at its 15th retail shop in Michigan, located at 352 S. Willowbrook in the tri-state region of Coldwater.

Situated just off Interstate 69 in the former Sears building, the new shop represents the company's third store opening within the last month.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce was held on Thursday, August 5.

The new store offers a wide range of cannabis products. Michiganders can choose from more than 60 cannabis brands.

"At SKYMINT, we're about celebrating the intersection of cannabis, fashion, food, art, and music," SKYMINT senior director of marketing Aimee Michalak explained. "This store was specifically chosen for its location and convenience, allowing us to bring an unparalleled shopping experience to locals as well as those traveling through."

Verano Holdings Opens 35th MÜV Dispensary In Florida, Plans To Open More Stores By 2021 End

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) has opened yet another MÜV Dispensary on Saturday, August 7.

The new store, located at 4312 75th Street West in Bradenton, is the company’s 35th retail location in Florida.

“Our new dispensary in Bradenton is within walking distance to some of the best restaurants, beaches, and sunsets Florida’s Gulf Coast has to offer,” said John Tipton, president of Verano.”

Floridians can now enjoy a wide range of award-winning products such as MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates, and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, as well as a selection of vaporizer pens, metered-dose inhalers, topicals, and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in MÜV's EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

"We anticipate that our dispensary, with its wide range of premium, award-winning MÜV products, and a very knowledgeable staff, will be a welcome addition to the West Bradenton community," Tipton added.

The Chicago-based company revealed it intends to open an additional five or more retail locations by year-end, including stores in Tampa, Orange City, Pinellas Park and Hollywood.

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens 16th Shop In Arizona Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) has opened a new dispensary in Mesa, Arizona.

Located at 1150 W McLellan Rd, the newest shop joins other Harvest dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State, situated in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Havasu, Peoria, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

"We are excited to open our sixteenth Harvest location in Arizona, one of our core markets and our home state," CEO Steve White commented. "We look forward to serving both patients and recreational consumers over 21 years of age at this new location."

The Phoenix-based company is poised to wrap up the previously announced merger with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) and form the company that is expected to operate 21 stores in Pennsylvania, 98 stores in Florida – accounting for 28% of the state's total stores – and potentially end up with 25% of the state's stores in Arizona.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic recently disclosed that Trulieve "should be a top holding in any portfolio of cannabis stocks."

Green Thumb Industries Expands In Pennsylvania, Opens Rise Dispensary In Warminster

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), the owner of Rise dispensaries, is opening its 16th store in Pennsylvania.

The newest Rise store located at 435 York Road in Warminster is the company’s 62nd store nationwide.

“We look forward to providing more Pennsylvanians with medical cannabis while supporting a local organization doing good in the community,” Ben Kovler, the company’s founder and CEO, said Monday.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10. The company plans to donate the proceeds from the first day of sales to the National Giving Alliance.

“Each new store opening begins with community impact, and NGA is doing incredible work providing those with low-income or experiencing homelessness with essential items like clothes, toiletries, and household items that are not covered by supplemental governmental programs,” Kovler added.

GTI recently announced its debut on the Rhode Island market by acquiring one of only three cannabis retail locations in the state.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash